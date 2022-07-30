Cindric leads NASCAR Indy practice

Austin Cindric was fastest early in NASCAR Cup Series practice at the Indianapolis road course and it was enough to the best speed of the session.

Cindric laid down a lap of 98.467 mph (89.171s) in the first group of drivers on track. Daniel Suarez was second fastest at 98.355 mph.

Ryan Blaney (98.442 mph) was third on the board, Ross Chastain (98.106 mph) was fourth, and Christopher Bell (98.090 mph) was fifth. Brad Keselowski was sixth fastest (98.028 mph), Tyler Reddick was seventh fastest (97.882 mph), and AJ Allmendinger was eighth (97.875 mph). Allmendinger is the defending race winner.

Completing the top 10 in practice was Justin Haley at ninth fastest (97.802 mph) and Kyle Busch at 10th with a lap of 97.749 mph.

Joey Hand was 18th fastest, back driving for Rick Ware Racing. Hand’s best lap was 97.598 mph.

Point leader Chase Elliott was 22nd fastest in practice. Elliott clocked in at 97.470 mph.

Once again substituting in the No. 45 Toyota for Kurt Busch, rookie Ty Gibbs was 30th fastest. Gibbs ran a lap of 96.680 mph.

Making his NASCAR debut, Formula 1 veteran Daniil Kvyat was 37th in practice. Kvyat ran 94.841 mph.

There were no significant incidents in practice. Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin both went off course in Turn 1 after locking up the tires while Corey LaJoie and Erik Jones spun with no contact. LaJoie spun in Turn 11 and Jones in Turn 12.

There are 38 drivers entered in the second running of the Cup Series on the Indy road course.