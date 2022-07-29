VIDEO: Indy GP qualifying recap

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports’ David Malukas and RACER’s Marshall Pruett report after qualifying for the second Indianapolis Grand Prix.
NHRA 1hr ago
Torrance, Tasca, Enders fast on Friday in Seattle
Four-time defending Top Fuel world champ Steve Torrence raced to the provisional No. 1 spot in the NHRA’s first race in Seattle since (…)
Bikes 3hr ago
INTERVIEW: Jonathan Rea
The Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic will host the Prosecco DOC Czech Round this weekend, and Jonathan Rea and his Kawasaki Racing (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Arrow McLaren SP's engineering talent paying dividends
The Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team might have more engineers than all of the combined staff at some smaller rivals, and if AMSP’s recent (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
A deeper look into Power's lurid Indy GP slide
Some of the best drifting in the world has been produced at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s infield road course in recent months. (…)
IMSA 5hr ago
Porsche unveils the next generation of its GT3 race car
On the heels of the 992 generation of the 911 road car and the 992-based GT3 Cup, Porsche has now revealed the next generation of the (…)
Road to Indy 5hr ago
New USF Juniors Tatuus JR-23 begins testing at Road America
As part of a test day in advance of the triple-header Fleet Farm Grand Prix of Road America this weekend for USF Juniors Presented by Cooper (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
McLaren strong but showing it’s hand more than rivals, Norris says
Lando Norris believes McLaren has shown more than its rivals during Friday practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix even if it is performing (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
Briscoe keen to play the decisive late laps on Indy road course differently
Chase Briscoe hasn’t watched a replay of last year’s NASCAR Cup Series race from the Indianapolis road course, but it’s not really (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
‘I really just went into fight mode’ - Newgarden
Josef Newgarden’s response to the adversity he encountered last Sunday with a crash that exceeded 80g and led to a collapse later in (…)
NASCAR 7hr ago
JGR's Gabehart hopes Pocono double-disqualification serves as a NASCAR precedent
Chris Gabehart was as surprised as anyone that a 2-inch wide, 5 ½ inch long piece of tape was under the wrap of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs (…)
Comments