VIDEO: IMSA President John Doonan on returning to Indy

By July 29, 2022 1:43 PM

IMSA president John Doonan speaks with RACER’s Marshall Pruett about the news that the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is headed to IMS in 2023 and shares some thoughts about what might be in store for 2024 and beyond.

