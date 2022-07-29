Newgarden cleared to race at Indy

After undergoing a follow-up with IndyCar Medical at the conclusion of Friday’s opening practice session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden has been given full clearance to compete in the remainder of the Indy GP.

The series issued a statement affirming the positive news: “After being evaluated by IndyCar Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows following this morning’s NTT IndyCar Series practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the driver of the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden, has been cleared to resume all racing activities.”