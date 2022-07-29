Exclusive Autosport adds USF Juniors program

Exclusive Autosport announced that it will be joining the USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires series in 2023, with the goal of entering three cars in the program. It will join their race-winning USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 programs on the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. The EA squad has won numerous championships at the F1600 level as well as the teams’ championship in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires in 2021. Additionally, the team currently leads the Indy Pro 2000 drivers’ standings with British driver Louis Foster heading into the final two race weekends of the year.

“I am proud to be adding USF Juniors to the Exclusive Autosport program,” said team principal Michael Duncalfe. “I’ve always strived to create an internal ladder system under the EA banner and adding USF Juniors will only serve to strengthen that ideology and offering. The USF Juniors provides another platform for karters and racers in other lower horsepower junior formula car series to enter the Road to Indy and gain valuable experience in the Tatuus chassis as they develop their craft in the Road to Indy. We are pleased to be part of the USF Juniors series and the debut of the new halo-equipped Tatuus JR-23.”

Exclusive Autosport launched its operation in 2012 in F1600 and has competed successfully at the top level of the category in both Canada and the United States. The F1600 program has been the first step on their own internal ladder system, and the Andersen Promotions’ formation of the USF Juniors as the direct lead into USF2000 made it a logical fit for the growing operation. Drivers can now start with Exclusive Autosport in the USF Juniors program and work their way up within the team through USF2000 to Indy Pro 2000,