Choose your ride as IndyCar returns to the IMS road course

It’s the NTT IndyCar Series’ second visit of the season to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s fast and challenging road course this weekend, and with the fight for the championship getting tighter than ever and the races running out fast, the Gallagher Grand Prix promises to be another Brickyard thriller.

Just five rounds remain in the 2022 title chase, so expect the intensity level to rev to the red line for 85 laps and 207.32 miles of the 2.439-mile, 14-turn IMS road course on Saturday afternoon.

Taking you inside the action, 14 drivers will be carrying in-car cameras, and you can live-stream every one of them with the INDYCAR Mobile App Powered by NTT DATA. It’s free to download for fans worldwide, so if you’re not already onboard, take your viewing experience to a whole new level HERE.

You choose who you ride along with, and you can switch drivers at any time. Can five-time IMS road-course winner Will Power grab a sixth in his relentless pursuit of points leader Marcus Ericsson? Or will Simon Pagenaud add to his Brickyard victory haul? And how about May’s Indy GP king of chaos, Colton Herta, making it a 2022 double? Hang on tight and find out.

These are the drivers who’ll be running live-streaming in-car cameras at Indy. Pick your best seat in the house and enjoy the show…

WILL POWER, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

Best IMS Road Course finish: 5 wins (3 x Indy GP; 2 x summer race, incl. 2021)

His boss, Roger Penske, is the actual owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but if possession is nine tenths of the law, Will Power could make a good case for at least owning the IMS road course. Five wins, including last year’s summer race (below), plus five poles, including May’s GMR Indy GP, make him the driver to beat once again this weekend. And after two podiums in Iowa, he’s only eight points behind NTT IndyCar Series points leader Marcus Ericsson. Maybe you hitch a ride and get to watch the points lead change hands in real time…?

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda

Best IMS Road Course finish: 2nd (2020 R1)

Rossi’s form during the Month of May and immediately after suggested he was back to his best and ready to end a three-year win drought. But since his big weekends in Detroit and at Road America, it’s been a forgettable few races, with a best finish of only 13th in his last four starts. Back on a road course after a frustrating couple of days at Iowa Speedway, this could be the chance to put his stalled renaissance back on track.

COLTON HERTA, No. 26 Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Best IMS Road Course finish: Win (2022 Indy GP)

A bold gamble to pit first and trade Firestone’s rain tires for slicks before the rest of the field followed suit was key to Colton Herta’s sublime victory in May’s chaotic GMR Indy GP (below). Oh, and an amazing save from a crazy angle helped, too. The Andretti Autosport driver hasn’t won since, but his recent road course form suggests this could be another big weekend. Definitely worth hitching a ride with.

GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Best IMS Road Course finish: 2nd (2015 Indy GP)

Recent seasons have seen Graham Rahal pretty much camped out in the top 10 on the IMS road course. Visiting the grass didn’t help his cause in May’s GMR Indy GP, but if the RLL team leader can qualify in the top half of the field, anything’s possible come the race. Hop aboard and enjoy the ride.

SIMON PAGENAUD, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Best IMS Road Course finish: 2 wins (2016 & 2019 Indy GP)

A two-time winner on the IMS road course, Pagenaud (below) was also a star in May’s GMR Indy GP, putting in an epic performance that took him from 20th to a second-place finish in the season’s craziest race. A pair of 23rd-place finishes in Iowa put a wrench in his run of recent strong finishes, but expect the Meyer Shank Racing driver to shine Saturday afternoon on a track he truly gets. Riding along should be exciting stuff.

CONOR DALY, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Best IMS Road Course finish: 5th (2022 Indy GP)

After qualifying strongly at Iowa, Daly endured two frustrating races to add to a disappointing recent run. But the IMS road course could be the place for the ECR driver to regain momentum. In May’s GMR Indy GP, he qualified fourth and kept his head in the chaos to thread his way to fifth at the checkers. Back that up with a sixth-place start in the 2021 Indy GP and an eight-place finish in last year’s summer race, and Daly heads to his hometown looking like a driver worth hitching a ride with.

PATO O’WARD, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Best IMS Road Course finish: 5th (2020 R1 & 2021 summer race)

A win and a second place at Iowa Speedway have reignited the Arrow McLaren SP driver’s title chances. He took the pole at last season’s summer race on the IMS road course, but is yet to finish higher than fifth there. With the bit between his teeth and momentum on his side, the ever-spectacular Mexican charger can change that this weekend, and the No. 5 machine could be the most spectacular ride-along in the whole field.

ROMAIN GROSJEAN, No. 28 Andretti Autosport Honda

Best IMS Road Course finish: 2nd (2021 Indy GP & 2021 summer race)

Back to the scene of the former F1 driver’s breakout weekend in the NTT IndyCar Series, is this the race when the Frenchman delivers his first (whisper it) win? His wildly popular pole (below) and two second-place finishes on the IMS road course in 2021 showed Grosjean wasn’t here to make up the numbers. A failed gamble on slicks in May’s rain-drenched GMR Indy GP was a lesson hard earned, but expect him to be a major factor again this time around.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

Best IMS Road Course finish: 8th (2021 Indy GP)

Remove his 22nd-place finish in race 1 at Iowa (the result of a problematic pit stop) and Team Penske sophomore McLaughlin is one of the hottest drivers in the NTT IndyCar Series right now. Sure, the Kiwi struggled in his last two – from a total of three – IMS road course starts, including staying out on slicks and spinning under caution in May’s rain-effected chaos fest, but the season’s breakout star learns as much from the bad days as the good ones. Put him down as a podium contender…and perhaps something more. Should be a good choice for getting onboard with.

FELIX ROSENQVIST, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Best IMS Road Course finish: 5th (2020 R1)

Recent races have seen the Swede’s finishes whiplashing between the very good – as in, a podium in Toronto and top 10s in Road America and Iowa 2 – and the very bad, i.e., 27th in Mid-Ohio and 26th in Iowa 1. Follow the pattern from our limited sample and he’s due another disappointment this weekend – but somehow, we don’t think so. An Indy GP pole winner in 2019 and top-10 finisher in three of his six starts, this could be the place to end his current boom-then-bust cycle.

ALEX PALOU, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Best IMS Road Course finish: 3rd (2021 Indy GP)

The defending NTT IndyCar Series champ heads to Indy sixth in the standings, 44 points behind CGR teammate Marcus Ericsson. It’s not an insurmountable lead, but with only five races still to go, a big weekend on the IMS road course is required for the still-winless Spaniard (below). A spin put him out of contention in May’s race, but with a rain-free weekend in prospect, it’s got to be go time.

JACK HARVEY, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Best IMS Road Course finish: 3rd (2019 Indy GP)

Iowa’s double-header failed to deliver the first top-10 finish of Harvey’s frustrating and perplexing 2022 season…but the IMS road course just might. Not only is it the scene of his one and only NTT IndyCar Series podium in 2019 – three top 10s have followed in five subsequent starts. OK, May’s GMR Indy GP saw the Brit bump and tap his way to a messy 13th, but his momentum will surely shift at some point. Wherever he qualifies, we’ve got a feeling this will be an exciting ride.

JIMMIE JOHNSON, No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Best IMS Road Course finish: 19th (2021 summer race)

After that superb fifth-place finish in last Sunday’s second Iowa race, wheel-to-wheel dice with teammate and Indy 500-winner Marcus Ericson included, Johnson brings renewed confidence to the somewhat tougher task of getting up to speed on the NTT IndyCar Series’ road and street courses. This will be his fourth start on the IMS road course, so it will be interesting to gauge his progress on the track he’s most familiar with.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Best IMS Road Course finish: 9th (2022 Indy GP)

It was a one-off appearance with RLL in this race last year that showed Lundgaard’s star quality and virtually assured him of a place on the 2022 grid. Having barely sat in an IndyCar machine, he qualified fourth, then drank from the firehose to finish 12th. Ninth in May’s Indy GP (below), post-finish wall hit included, continued the learning curve. This time around, expect the Rookie of the Year points leader to be at least a top-five contender – and an exciting chauffeur should you choose…

The 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix goes green at 12:20pm on Saturday, July 30. All 14 in-car race cameras will be available for live-streaming on the INDYCAR Mobile App. And for the double-screen experience, watch live race coverage on NBC, starting Noon ET.

Make sure you sign up for the INDYCAR Mobile App Powered by NTT DATA, the official mobile app of the NTT IndyCar Series. In addition to live in-car race cameras, it features live timing and scoring, live driver and pit crew radio transmissions, live points updates, and INDYCAR Radio Network audio streaming during all track activity.

Add in exclusive content, video highlights, spotter guides, easy access for playing the INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone, plus loads more great features, and it’s your essential deep dive into the NTT IndyCar Series.

It’s free to download and access, so don’t miss out — CLICK HERE to get started