A deeper look into Power's lurid Indy GP slide

Some of the best drifting in the world has been produced at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s infield road course in recent months.

Colton Herta set the bar in May during the first NTT IndyCar Series visit — an impossibly long slide and save at the Turn 8-9 complex.

Will Power set the standard for Turn 10 on Friday as his No. 12 Team Penske Chevy was almost completely sideways on corner exit.

Not only did Power keep the car from spinning, he also left a modest cloud of smoke behind as he put 250 degrees of steering angle into his 750hp open-wheel machine.

“It was full-lock and, yeah, I was surprised I saved and caught that one,” a laughing Power told RACER. “I gotta look at my on-board

and understand what I did because I think I actually grabbed the brake as well. That was just [as sideways as] you could ever get without spinning.”

The Australian said that he put the slide behind him after the momentary surprise wore off.

“Honestly, I saved it and didn’t even think about it,” he said. “I never thought of it again, but you don’t get too many of those in the span of your career — I know that. I haven’t seen the replay, but I’ve got to watch it.”