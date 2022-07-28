NASCAR podcast: Julia Landauer on her Xfinity Series debut

Julia Landauer finally made her NASCAR national series debut in the Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire for Alpha Prime Racing, and she’s taking us through the journey of getting there, including:

• How hard qualifying was

• If she feels any differently about the accident with Justin Allgaier

• Expectations of the weekend versus reality

• Preparing for a race after being out of a car since 2020

• Her experience racing overseas and the difference in racing culture

• Not having the climb up the ladder and racing map she expected

• Where she thought she’d be in 2022

• Having a bit of envy over the success of her fellow NASCAR Next alum

• The closest she came to giving up on racing

• A nerd deep dive that landed her sponsors for her Xfinity Series debut

• Building a brand that bridges outside interests with racing

• Getting into public speaking

• #becauseracecar on social media

• Cautious optimism about 2023 options

