Racing on TV, July 28-31

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, July 28
|Watkins Glen
|10:00pm-
12:00am (D)
|
Friday, July 29
|Hungaroring
practice 1
|7:55-9:00am
|
|Hungaroring
practice 1
|7:55-9:00am
|
|IMS
practice
|9:30-11:00am
|
|Hungaroring
practice 2
|10:55am-
12:00pm
|
|Hungaroring
practice 2
|10:55am-
12:00pm
|
|IMS
qualifying
|1:00-2:15pm
|
|IMS practice/
qualifying
|3:00-4:30pm
|
|IMS
qualifying
|4:30-5:30pm
|
|IMS
|6:00-8:00pm
|
|IMS
race
|8:00-9:00pm
pre-race
9:00-11:00pm
race
|
Saturday, July 30
|Hungaroring
practice 3
|6:55-8:00am
|
|Hungaroring
practice 3
|6:55-8:00am
|
|IMS
warmup
|8:15-8:45am
|
|Hungaroring
race
|8:35-9:25am
|
|London
race 1
|9:30-11:00am
|
|IMS practice/
qualifying
|9:30-11:30am
|
|Hungaroring
qualifying
|9:55-11:00am
|
|Hungaroring
qualifying
|9:55-11:00am
|
|Seattle
qualifying 1
|10:30-11:30am
|
|IMS race
|12:00-12:20pm
pre-race
12:20-3:00pm
race
|
|IMS
race
|3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-6:00pm
race
|
Sunday, July 31
|Hungarian
GP
|7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55- 11:00am
race
|
|Hungarian
GP
|7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55- 11:00am
race
|
|London
race 2
|9:30-11:00am
|
|Spa 24
Hours, part 1
|11:00am-1:00pm
|
|Seattle
qualifying 2
|1:30-3:00pm
|
|IMS
race
|2:00-2:30pm
Pre-race
2:30-6:00pm
race
|
|Seattle
finals
|4:00-7:00pm
|
|Spa 24
Hours,
part 2
|11:00pm-1:00am
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
