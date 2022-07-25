Kristoffersson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Nitro Rallycross in Sweden

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing JC will field four-time World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson in the second round of the Nitro Rallycross championship in Sweden this weekend.

The Swede will race an all-electric FC1-X alongside Fraser McConnell, Andreas Bakkerud, and series leader Robin Larsson in the four car team, taking the spot that was filled by World Rally Championship regular Ole Christian Veiby at the season opener at Lydden Hill in the UK.

“We are very pleased to have Johan join us for his home event in Sweden,” said Dennis Reinbold, DRR team owner. “Johan has a very impressive and extensive background in all forms of racing.

“He has proven he is quick in all types of race cars, especially rallycross cars. We are excited for him to hop in the FC1-X.”

Kristoffersson’s resume is exemplary. As well as his four World RX crowns – the most recent of which coming with DRR affiliate JC Raceteknik in 2021 – Kristofferson has a record 23 event wins from 59 starts in that category. He added a RallyX Nordic title to his haul in 2021, too.

He also won the inaugural Extreme E series with Molly Taylor for Rosberg X Racing last year and currently leads this year’s standings with Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky.

Outside the off-road realm, Kristoffersson is a two-time Scandinavian Touring Car Championship champion, a three-time Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia champion, the 2012 International Superstars Series champion, and is a race winner in the World Touring Car Cup.

“I’m looking forward to the weekend and I‘m happy to get the opportunity to race with JC and DRR for the Nitro RX event in Strangnas,” said Kristoffersson. “I worked together with JC last year to win the world championship so I feel comfortable in the team.

“It will be a very steep learning curve, as it will be my first race in an electric rallycross car. I’m looking forward to trying out the FC1-X and racing against some new competitors.

“It will be a great experience and a huge challenge, but I’m really looking forward to trying my best.”