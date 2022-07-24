Marco Andretti wins SRX crown as Chase Elliott takes finale

Chase Elliott slipped past Tony Stewart in the closing laps to win the sixth and final race of the Camping World SRX Series season at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, but the bigger story was going on behind him.

The first- and second-ranked drivers in points coming into the race, Marco Andretti and Ryan Newman, clashed on a restart in the 60-lap main event on the 3/8-mile dirt oval. Andretti had to stop for repairs to the right front of his car, but he returned to action and finished ninth — enough to secure the SRX series championship by two points over Newman.

Afterward, Andretti told CBS Sports that he’d broken his wrist in the incident-packed race, but forced himself to ignore the pain.

“The cool thing about this is if you get damage you can still play and stay on the lead lap,” Andretti said. “I broke my wrist in that last little thing. I got my thumb caught in the wheel, so that was a painful couple of laps. I just wanted to cover and finish right where I needed to finish, and we were able to do that.”

For Elliott, the chance to battle Stewart for a win — and to become the first driver other than Stewart to win an SRX race on dirt — was especially memorable.

CHASE ELLIOTT WINS @SRXracing's FINAL MAIN EVENT OF THE SEASON 🏆 pic.twitter.com/r24Wwn4AoX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 24, 2022

“To sit there and race on dirt with one of my heroes, Tony Stewart, and throw a couple of sliders with him…” Elliott told CBS Sports. “Obviously this is a little different than the open-wheel stuff — knowing how good he is at this stuff and being able to dice it up with him. I actually thought he was better than me on the run before and I was able to watch him on the top and finally get a couple of things going there.”

Andretti’s SRX title was his first series championship since his Skip Barber title back in 2004, and was a testament to consistency. Although he didn’t win a race, Andretti finished second in three straight races of the six-round weekly spec car series.

MAIN EVENT RESULTS:

1. Chase Elliott

2. Tony Stewart

3. Matt Kenseth,

4. Ryan Hunter-Reay

5. Bobby Labonte

6. Greg Biffle

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Ryan Newman

9. Marco Andretti

10. Paul Tracy

11. Tony Kanaan

12. Dave Blaney

13. Michael Waltrip