Andretti Autosport chalks up win No.250 with McElrea's Lights victory

The account was opened by Tony Kanaan at the 2003 Phoenix International Raceway Indy Racing League event for the series’ newest owner/driver as win No. 1 for the newly renamed Andretti Green Racing was recorded.

Fast forward to Saturday at Iowa Speedway and celebrations were held through the expansive Andretti Autosport empire as Hunter McElrea (pictured above) captured win No. 250 in the Indy Lights race for Michael Andretti.

Spanning IndyCar, all three tiers of the Road To Indy, the American Le Mans Series, IMSA, Formula E, Extreme E, Global Rallycross and all the other series where the Andretti name has been found on entry lists, the 1991 CART IndyCar Series champion credited the men and women who’ve made the team a winner and title contender for three decades.

“This was really good,” Andretti told RACER. “No question about that it has everything to do with our people that we’ve had in the organization for a long time. We’ve been lucky enough to have a lot of great drivers over the years for us, and it goes to all of them, all of our team members.”

Andretti’s commitment to developing young open-wheel talent has been a constant for the majority of his time as a team owner. The list of champions and front-running talent who’ve gone onto have substantial IndyCar careers is long, which made McElrea’s Indy Lights win – his second in a row – and the added significance of it being No. 250 for Andretti a perfect fit for the milestone.

“I agree with that because Indy Lights has been a big very important program to our team,” said Andretti, who owns five Indy Lights championships along with four IndyCar titles and five Indy 500 victories as a team owner.

“And it was really cool that it was Indy Lights that gave us that landmark, so it’s awesome. Hopefully, we have a lot more to add to that number.”