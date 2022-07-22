VIDEO: Iowa Friday recap with Pagenaud

RACER’s Marshall Pruett and Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud break down the day’s activities at Iowa Speedway.
IndyCar 1hr ago
Power leads sole Iowa practice
Will Power, Scott McLaughlin, and Josef Newgarden sent a message on Friday that Team Penske has every intention of winning Saturday’s (…)
Insights & Analysis 4hr ago
PRUETT: IndyCar silly season update, July 2022
We’re now into our fourth or fifth silly season update since March. In any other year, I’d be putting the finishing touches on the (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
‘I’m happy where I am’ - Palou
Life away from the track has slowed down ever so slightly for Alex Palou. Finding himself in the center of a self-generated storm last (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Red Bull ‘has work to do’ in France - Verstappen
Max Verstappen admits Red Bull is on the back foot a little after practice at the French Grand Prix, with limited running in FP2. Red (…)
IndyCar 8hr ago
Hitch a ride for a double hit of Iowa IndyCar action
After a year on the sidelines, Iowa Speedway returns to the NTT IndyCar Series with a double dose of action on “The World’s (…)Presented by: The INDYCAR App
North American Racing 8hr ago
F4 U.S. Championship points battle remains close
The battle for the drivers’ championship has been fierce in the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.). The (…)
Podcasts 8hr ago
Inside the SCCA, with hillclimber Brad Gates
My guest on this episode of “Inside the SCCA” likes to go uphill fast. Some of us like going fast on a track, some of us like weaving in and (…)
IMSA 8hr ago
Luckless Winward still chasing elusive ’22 GTD win
Drivers and crew at Winward Racing must be scratching their heads, wondering what they need to do to nail down a win in the IMSA (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
Sainz leads as Ferrari dominates second French GP practice
Ferrari dominated second practice at the French Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz leading Charles Leclerc in the top two spots. Max (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 8hr ago
SCCA Track Night & race car test days set for Aug. 6-7 at VIR
Those looking for two days of abundant track time on the full course at the renowned Virginia International Raceway in Alton, VA, will get (…)
