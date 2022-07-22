Hitch a ride for a double hit of Iowa IndyCar action

After a year on the sidelines, Iowa Speedway returns to the NTT IndyCar Series with a double dose of action on “The World’s Fastest Short Track.”

Standing tall outside of Newton, Iowa, in the heart of the Corn Belt, the 0.894-mile tri-oval with variable banking doesn’t pull any punches. With 18-second lap times and average speeds hitting 170mph, it’s fast and it’s frenetic. Unleash the closely-matched IndyCar field in the dizzying cauldron, add some Midwest heat, and things are going to get intense.

Saturday’s 250-lap, 223.5-mile Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 and Sunday’s 300-lap, 268.2-mile Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300 have 14 drivers carrying in-car cameras, and you can live-stream every one of them with the INDYCAR Mobile App Powered by NTT DATA. It’s free to download for fans worldwide, so get ready to take your viewing experience to a whole new level HERE.

You choose who you ride along with, and you can switch drivers at any time. Think three-time Iowa winner Josef Newgarden (below) can add a fourth — or fifth — victory on a track he loves? Then jump onboard and enjoy the action. Or how about 2017 winner Helio Castroneves bringing his season to life with a “W”? Why not hitch a ride and find out.

These are the drivers who’ll be running live-streaming in-car cameras in the Iowa Speedway doubleheader. Pick your best seat in the house and enjoy the show…

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

Best Iowa finish: 3 x Win (2016, 2019 & 2020 R2)

With two wins from his last three starts at Iowa Speedway and three victories in total, the Team Penske ace is the driver to beat on this dizzying bullring. His hot streak has cooled just a little in recent weeks, but he’s fourth in points, just 44 behind leader Marcus Ericsson, and a strong weekend in the Corn Belt will put him right back in the frame. And after topping a 19-car test at the track back in June (below), who’d bet against him? Definitely worth riding along with.

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda

Best Iowa finish: 6th (3 times)

In the weeks after the 106th Indianapolis 500, an imminent end to Alexander Rossi’s three-year win drought seemed like a dead cert. But after a biff-bang 19th-place finish in Mid-Ohio, followed by a spot of wheel banging in Toronto turning a potential podium into 23rd, the Rossi renaissance is on a temporary hold and he’s down to 11th in points. The Andretti Autosport driver has never finished higher than sixth in Iowa, but if he can put together a couple of clean races, expect him to be a real factor.

HELIO CASTRONEVES, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Best Iowa finish: Win (2017)

Helio’s 2017 Iowa win was his last with Team Penske before making the in-house switch to an IMSA sports car ride. But a fourth Indy 500 win in 2021 paved the way for a full-time NTT IndyCar Series return with Meyer Shank Racing in 2022, and Iowa could be just the place to turn around a so-far disappointing season. With two chances to grab a big result, the Brazilian oval master (below) will be on it. We suggest you grab a seat on the Helio Express…

GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Best Iowa finish: 3rd (2020 R2)

Comes to Iowa Speedway off the back of his best result of the season — a fighting fourth on the streets of Toronto. After a sticky start to 2022, things seem to be starting to fall into place at RLL, so don’t be surprised to see Rahal up at the sharp end on a track where he earned a podium in the 2020 doubleheader.

CONOR DALY, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Best Iowa finish: 8th (2020 R1)

Daly’s 2022 season has been solid and productive, matching and often bettering his Ed Carpenter teammate, Rinus VeeKay, for much of the campaign. He’s due another top-10 finish, and his speed in a seven-car Iowa test earlier this month, where he outpaced his ECR teammates and the big guns of Andretti Autosport, says this sold-out show among the cornfields could be Daly’s field of dreams. Hop onboard and enjoy some moves.

SCOTT DIXON, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Best Iowa finish: 2nd (2019, 2020 R1)

It came as something of a shock when we were reminded that six-time IndyCar champ Scott Dixon (below) has never won in Iowa. Two second-place finishes in his last three starts here say he might ditch that stat this weekend, and his win last weekend in Toronto shows he has the momentum after a relatively slow start to his 2022 campaign. The Kiwi’s push for a record-equaling seventh title is truly on, and Iowa could prove pivotal.

PATO O’WARD, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Best Iowa finish: 4th (2020 R1)

O’Ward’s post-Indy 500 results haven’t added up to the title-contending form he’d have expected at this point in his campaign. He’s dropped to sixth in the standings, a hefty 75 points off the lead – but never rule Arrow McLaren SP’s most spectacular asset out. Iowa is a track where quick hands and fearlessness can count for a lot, and with two shots to do his thing, hitching a ride with the Mexican ace should be pretty exciting.

JACK HARVEY, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Best Iowa finish: 7th (2020 x 2)

The Brit’s year to forget continues, with a 19th-place finish in Toronto extending his season-long top-10 drought. Part of that’s been down to RLL’s faltering start to the 2022 campaign, so seeing teammates Graham Rahal and Christian Lundgaard both scoring their best results of the year in Canada should be a cause for some optimism — or more frustration… OK, here’s a positive note: In Iowa’s last appearance on the calendar – its 2020 doubleheader — Harvey grabbed a pair of solid sevenths. Doing something similar this time would be a massive confidence boost. Maybe hop onboard and will him on?

COLTON HERTA, No. 26 Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Best Iowa finish: 19th (2020 R1 & R2)

On his last visit to Iowa Speedway, you may recall Colton Herta getting seriously airborne after tangling with Rinus VeeKay in Race 1 of the 2020 doubleheader (below). That’s something Andretti Autosport’s highest-placed driver in championship points — eighth and climbing — won’t be keen to repeat. Seven race victories into his NTT IndyCar Series career, he’s yet to win on an oval of any description, but sub-mile Iowa could be the place to correct that anomaly. Worth riding along with? We think so.

FELIX ROSENQVIST, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Best Iowa finish: 14th (2019, 2020 R2)

A podium in Toronto — the Swede’s first of the season — further solidified the AMSP driver’s slot in the top 10 in points. When it comes to race day, he’s been a model of consistency, earning five top-10 finishes in his last six starts. His three career Iowa starts have all stalled just inside the top 15, and his speed in the June test wasn’t exactly eye popping, but it would be little surprise to see his 2022 form continue into the weekend. A top 10, or maybe two? Don’t bet against it.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

Best Iowa finish: DEBUT

He’s never raced at Iowa, but Team Penske’s breakout star can’t wait to put that right after ending June’s test third fastest, only bested by teammates Josef Newgarden and Will Power. “It’s sick. It’s like a video game. It’s awesome,” enthused the Aussie, who’s already won on a street track (St. Pete) and a permanent road course (Mid-Ohio) this season. On the oval front, he almost won at high-speed Texas earlier in the year; Iowa’s a slightly-different beast, but expect the Aussie to be in the frame, and perhaps grab a seat alongside him.

JIMMIE JOHNSON, No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Best Iowa finish: DEBUT

There are two Jimmie Johnsons in 2022: the one diligently learning his craft on the road and street courses, often with little to show for it…and the one set free on the NTT IndyCar Series’ ovals. After impressive runs at Texas and during the Month of May at Indy, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champ (below) now gets to enjoy shorter, tighter Iowa Speedway. Sure, an IndyCar open-wheeler is way different to a Cup car, but expect his short-track chops to come to the fore. Maybe hop on and get ready for some fun.

ROMAIN GROSJEAN, No. 28 Andretti Autosport Honda

Best Iowa finish: DEBUT

Remember some of the moves Grosjean was pulling off on his oval-racing debut at 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway last year? Expect more of the same from the Frenchman on 0.894-mile Iowa Speedway. The ex-F1 driver has limited oval experience (as in, a total of three race starts), but is unafraid to experiment — with often spectacular results. Regardless of where he qualifies, this should be worth watching, so why not grab the best seat in the house?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Best Iowa finish: Rookie

The Dane’s rookie campaign has been quietly and consistently impressive. Three top-10 finishes in the last six races are beginning to put some air between him and his fellow Rookie of the Year contenders. But where the likes of David Malukas, Devlin DeFrancesco and Kyle Kirkwood have reasonable short-oval experience from the Road to Indy, Lundgaard comes to Iowa with just that single-day June test under his belt (below). Oh, wait…as in, that June test where he was fifth fastest – quicker than RLL teammates Graham Rahal and Jack Harvey! Yes, definitely worth riding along with!

Iowa Speedway’s doubleheader begins with the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, set to take the green flag at 3:20pm ET on Saturday, July 23, followed by the Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300 going green at 3:25pm ET on Sunday, July 24. All 14 in-car race cameras will be available for live-streaming on the INDYCAR Mobile App in both races. And for the double-screen experience, watch live race coverage on NBC, starting 4:00pm ET on Saturday and 3:00pm ET on Saturday.

Make sure you sign up for the INDYCAR Mobile App Powered by NTT DATA, the official mobile app of the NTT IndyCar Series. In addition to live in-car race cameras, it features live timing and scoring, live driver and pit crew radio transmissions, live points updates, and INDYCAR Radio Network audio streaming during all track activity.

Add in exclusive content, video highlights, spotter guides, easy access for playing the INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone, plus loads more great features, and it’s your essential deep dive into the NTT IndyCar Series.

It’s free to download and access, so don’t miss out – CLICK HERE to get started.