VIDEO: Ferrari Challenge onboard lap at IMS

Ferrari Challenge is onto its fifth stop of the 2022 season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Driver Jack Zheng (Ferrari of Seattle) takes us for a lap of the tricky Indianapolis circuit in his 488 Challenge Evo.
Watch below or click here.
For Ricky Stenhouse Jr., focusing on the big picture means looking at Sunday’s Ambetter 301 as a milepost of where his JTG Daughtery Chevy (…)
Never one to sugarcoat a situation, it was no surprise this week when Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson called the (…)
William Byron set the pace early at New Hampshire Motor Speedway from the first group of drivers to get on track for practice, and it was (…)
The second practice session for Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto was a punishing affair starting with Josef Newgarden, who climbed from his (…)
Aric Almirola made his intentions to retire from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the season known in January, but it seems those plans (…)
Ty Dillon remains determined to be a NASCAR Cup Series competitor despite the news he will not return to Petty GMS Motorsports after (…)
Bobby East, one of the most prolific drivers of his era and a three-time USAC National Champion driver in USAC Silver Crown and (…)
Tony Stewart Racing teammates Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan raced to the provisional No. 1 spots in Top Fuel and Funny Car on Friday, powering (…)
Haas can hope to “march forward” in the constructors’ championship now that both of its drivers are scoring points on a (…)
Although it’s not impossible, it is hard to find an NTT IndyCar Series team featuring zero changes to its personnel at the Honda Indy Toronto (…)
