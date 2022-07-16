VIDEO: Ferrari Challenge onboard lap at IMS

Ferrari Challenge

July 16, 2022

Ferrari Challenge is onto its fifth stop of the 2022 season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Driver Jack Zheng (Ferrari of Seattle) takes us for a lap of the tricky Indianapolis circuit in his 488 Challenge Evo.

