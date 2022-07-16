Haas can 'march forward' now that both drivers are scoring - Steiner

Haas can hope to “march forward” in the constructors’ championship now that both of its drivers are scoring points on a regular basis, according to team principal Guenther Steiner.

Mick Schumacher picked up his first points in Formula 1 at the British Grand Prix and followed that up with a top-six result at the Red Bull Ring, having just missed out on a point in the sprint race as he finished ninth. Kevin Magnussen scored in all three races — including the sprint — to help Haas pick up 19 points across the two weekends, and Steiner is keen to see how far the team can climb in the second half of the season.

“I’m very excited because if we can score with two drivers we can march forward,” Steiner said. “[In Austria] we went from ninth in the championship to seventh and hopefully it continues and we keep on marching on like this.

“The last two races were very good for the team, very good for Mick; he had three strong results in a row because we had two races and he was strong fighting with Lewis [Hamilton]. So good for the team — points for everybody.”

Despite the turnaround in form that saw Haas score points with both cars for the first time in three years at Silverstone and then match that result a week later, Steiner doesn’t believe the team has done anything specific other than iron out errors.

“I think…in the five races before, we made little mistakes — or big mistakes — or we were a little bit unlucky. When the cars were in the points, we had mechanical failures, but you make your own luck, and on a good weekend we can execute.

“Obviously the performance was good; the performance [at] Silverstone in the race was good — in qualifying when it rained, we were not on the ball — but [in Austria] we qualified good, we sprint raced good and we raced good.”