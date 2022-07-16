Byron paces practice at Loudon

William Byron set the pace early at New Hampshire Motor Speedway from the first group of drivers to get on track for practice, and it was enough to be the fastest overall.

Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet led the way at 127.483mph (29.877s) in an uneventful session. Kyle Busch was second fastest at 127.372mph. Busch was also in the first group of drivers on track.

Chase Briscoe was third at 127.223mph, with Kyle Larson fourth at 127.091mph, and Martin Truex Jr. completing the top five at 127.011mph.

Chase Elliott was sixth fastest at 126.947mph, Chris Buescher seventh at 126.892mph, Brad Keselowski eighth at 126.766mph, Kevin Harvick ninth at 126.707mph, and Aric Almirola was 10th at 126.656mph.

Almirola is the defending race winner.

Other notables in practice were Ross Chastain 12th fastest; Alex Bowman 17th; Christopher Bell 20th; Denny Hamlin 21st; Ryan Blaney 23rd; and Kurt Busch 25th. Further back, Daniel Suarez was 26th fastest and Austin Cindric 28th fastest.

Kyle Busch was the fastest in the best 10-consecutive-lap average at 126.600mph. Byron was second on that list, followed by Briscoe, Larson, and Almirola.

There are 36 drivers entered at New Hampshire for the Ambetter 301.