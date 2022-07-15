Ride along as IndyCar hits the streets of Toronto

For the first time since 2019, the NTT IndyCar Series heads north of the border for a street fight in Toronto.

After a COVID-enforced, two-year timeout for the Canadian race, teams and drivers will be ring rusty, and several of the series’ biggest names are taking on its challenge for the first time. Toronto’s always been a track that loves to bite back, but the 2022 Honda Indy Toronto could be crazier and more unpredictable than ever.

Sunday’s 85-lap, 151.81-mile main event has 14 drivers carrying in-car cameras, and you can live-stream every one of them with the INDYCAR Mobile App Powered by NTT DATA. It’s free to download for fans worldwide, so get ready to take your viewing experience to a whole new level here.

You choose who you ride along with, and you can switch drivers at any time. Can one of Team Penske’s two-time Toronto winners, Josef Newgarden or Will Power, make it three? You can jump onboard and enjoy the show with either one. Or how about Simon Pagenaud picking up where he left off in 2019 (below) with another pole-to-checkers victory? Why not dive on and find out.

These are the drivers who’ll be racing between the unforgiving walls of the tight and twisty Exhibition Place street track with live-streaming in-car cameras. Pick your best seat in the house and enjoy the show…

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

Best Toronto finish: 2 x Win (2015 & 2017)

The 2022 NTT IndyCar Series’ “Mr. Versatility” heads to Canada third in points after a somewhat frustrating seventh in Mid-Ohio, but ready to pick up momentum again. His three wins so far this season including an oval (Texas), a road course (Road America), and a street track (Long Beach), and with two Toronto victories already on his resume, put a second street-race win in the “highly probable” column. Definitely worth riding along with.

WILL POWER, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

Best Toronto finish: 2 x Win (2010 & 2016)

Team Penske’s other double Toronto winner is two 2022 wins down on teammate Newgarden, but one place higher in the points. His only victory so far was a masterclass on the streets of Detroit’s Belle Isle. Could he be set for a repeat in downtown Hogtown? Hitch a ride and find out…

SIMON PAGENAUD, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Best Toronto finish: Win (2019)

The most recent winner on the streets of Toronto, back in those pre-COVID days of 2019, Pagenaud (below) could be a contender again as IndyCar returns to Canada. That win came with Penske – ditto, a second-place finish the season before – but the Frenchman’s switch to Meyer Shank Racing is proving effective enough. He’s ninth in points, rarely outside of the top 10 on race day, and due a breakout result. Is this the weekend?

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda

Best Toronto finish: 2nd (2017)

Alexander Rossi’s renaissance stalled just a little in Mid-Ohio last time out, thanks to clashing with Andretti Autosport teammates Romain Grosjean – “a racing incident,” being Rossi’s take on that one – and Devlin DeFrancesco. All that aside, he’s trending positive and was just one second from victory on the most recent street track, Belle Isle. A candidate for a win or more fireworks ahead, either way he’s worth hopping onboard with.

GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Best Toronto finish: 5th (2010)

Toronto’s not been the most prolific of events for Rahal, a fifth-place finish in 2010 being his best result in 13 starts, but as we always say, never count him out on race day. In 2019, he was punted off on the opening lap by Will Power, yet recovered to a tenacious ninth. RLL still isn’t where it wants to be, but give Graham half a chance and he’ll make the most of it – as usual. Should be fun to watch.

FELIX ROSENQVIST, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Best Toronto finish: 5th (2019)

Fifth in his one and only Toronto start, driving for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2019, the second-year Arrow McLaren SP driver is enjoying a stout 2022 campaign and could be one to watch on the Ontario city’s streets. A weekend to forget in Mid-Ohio ended a run of four straight top-10 finishes, but expect him to pick it up again this weekend.

COLTON HERTA, No. 26 Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Best Toronto finish: 7th (2019)

Back to IndyCar business after two days of McLaren Formula 1 testing in Portugal, Herta’s finally scraped into the top 10 in series points and will be looking to put a consistent run of results together in the second half of the season. The Andretti Autosport driver is a wizard on street tracks (don’t let his 2022 results so far convince you otherwise), and seventh in his only Toronto IndyCar start in 2019 (below) is useful knowledge in the memory bank. If he’s fast straight off the hauler, this could be his weekend. Expect an exciting ride-along…

CONOR DALY, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Best Toronto finish: 12th (2015)

Daly’s been a model of consistency for Ed Carpenter Racing in 2022. Sure, there’s only two top-10 results on the board so far, but a raft of finishes in the low teens have left him 13th in points, just one spot behind his highly-touted teammate Rinus VeeKay. Daly’s best finish in Toronto is 12th, but if the cards – and the inevitable cautions – fall his way, anything’s possible on Sunday. Worth sitting in with? Certainly.

FIRST-TIME FIREPOWER…

ALEX PALOU, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Best Toronto finish: DEBUT

The defending NTT IndyCar Series champ (below) has never raced in Toronto. He’s currently winless in 2022, yet still fourth in points thanks to three second-place finishes and four more top 10s through the first nine races. If he can put all the off-track stuff out of his mind – easier said than done? – and make the most of the limited practice (just 2h15m in total) to dial himself in, a debut podium is a real possibility. Riding along with Palou comes highly recommended, we think.

PATO O’WARD, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Best Toronto finish: INDYCAR DEBUT

Another Toronto debutant in the NTT IndyCar Series, O’Ward does at least have Indy Lights experience here, earning a win and a second-place in a 2018 double-header. But when has the fast-handed Mexican needed a ton of track time to dial himself into contention? Expect him to be quick, expect him to be spectacular, and expect him to be at the sharp end when it counts. Climb aboard and enjoy the show…

ROMAIN GROSJEAN, No. 28 Andretti Autosport Honda

Best Toronto finish: DEBUT

Another key player in Andretti Autosport’s Mid-Ohio implosion, Grosjean needs the sort of weekend that starts to live up the expectations put on him before his sophomore IndyCar season. He’s never turned laps in Toronto, but he’s a quick read on street tracks, and a second-place finish in Long Beach shows the potential for a strong result is there if he can keep out of trouble. Could be the weekend’s surprise package.

JIMMIE JOHNSON, No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Best Toronto finish: DEBUT

A 16th-place finish at Mid-Ohio last time out was Johnson’s best finish on a road or street course in the short, steep learning curve that’s been his NTT IndyCar Series career so far. On the minus side, Toronto is a new track for the open-wheel sophomore – but that’s the case for some of the guys nearer the sharp end, too. If the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champ can keep it off the walls, rack up miles, and maybe even grab a top-15, that will be another step forward. Climb onboard to will him on…

JACK HARVEY, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Best Toronto finish: INDYCAR DEBUT

Three 13th-place finishes are the best the Brit has to show from his eight 2022 starts. The combination of learning a new team, RLL’s less-than-stellar current level, and plain bad luck have all contrived to leave him a frustrated 20th in points. But here’s a positive: he earned three podiums from his three Indy Lights starts in Toronto. We’re not tempting fate here, but could the trip north of the border bring a first top-10 finish, and maybe more?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Best Toronto finish: Rookie

The highest-placed rookie in the standings continues to impress. An 11th-place finish at Mid-Ohio was solid stuff, and a similar result on only the third street track of his IndyCar career would be, too. Like Rahal and Harvey, his weekend speed will be somewhat dictated by how RLL unloads. But Toronto usually delivers a curveball or two, so watch out for a Lundgaard leap on race day.

The 2022 Honda Indy Toronto is set to take the green flag at 3:20pm ET on Sunday, July 17, when all 14 in-car race cameras will be available for live-streaming on the INDYCAR Mobile App. And for the double-screen experience, watch live race coverage exclusively on Peacock, starting 3:00pm ET.

