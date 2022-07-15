Campbell puts Porsche ahead in second Lime Rock practice

The short laps at Lime Rock Park can produce times that are very, very close.

At the top of the time sheets, the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL M4 was nowhere to be found, having set the quickest time in the morning session. That car, with Connor De Phillippi now turning the fastest time, was fourth in GTD PRO and seventh overall. Instead, it was Matt Campbell in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R with a 51.050s time that was quickest overall.

Jordan Taylor in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R GTD was second, only half a hundredth back, while Jack Hawksworth continued to prove he is well-recovered from his motocross injury with a 51.263s lap in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F. The top three in GTD PRO were all under the existing GTD track record of 51.456s, set in 2019 qualifying by Trent Hindman in an Acura NSX.

GTD times were even closer.

The top two were separated by just 0.001s in the second practice session for tomorrow’s FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix. Stevan McAleer topped the GTD results, in third overall, with a 51.733s lap in the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG, just nipping Aidan Read in the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Acura NSX that needed a bit of repair work after the first session.

Robert Megennis, who topped the first session in the No. 39 CarBahn Racing with Peregrine Motorsports Lamborghini Huracán, was third, only a hundredth behind Read. Those three were three-quarters of a second quicker than any other GTD entry, with Frankie Montecalvo (No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F) and Jules Gounon (No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG) completing the top five.

Up Next: Qualifying in a single combined session at 5:45 p.m. Eastern

