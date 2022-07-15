Acura ARX-06 LMDh gets initial shakedown

The Acura ARX-06 LMDh car that will be raced in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP category next season has received its first shakedown test at Le Castellet Airport in France ahead of track testing this weekend.

Ricky Taylor put the first miles on the ORECA-based car in its initial run. His Wayne Taylor Racing team, along with Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian, will be racing the car next year. Those two teams are currently racing Acura ARX-05s in the DPi category, with MSR holding a slight lead over WTR at the top of the championship standings.

The ARX-06, expected to do its first full testing laps at Magny-Cours, is one of four new LMDh cars confirmed for the GTP category for 2023, with current competitor Cadillac joining Porsche and BMW in fielding LMDh cars in the WeatherTech Championship.