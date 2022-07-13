Hawkworth returns to No.14 Lexus for Lime Rock

After missing several races due to injury, Jack Hawksworth is set to return to the Vasser Sullivan lineup in this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Lime Rock Park. Hawksworth rejoins Ben Barnicoat in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 after skipping the GTD PRO races at Watkins Glen and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park to recover.

“I’m really happy to be racing this weekend,” said Hawksworth. “Thank you to everybody at Vasser Sullivan, TRD and Lexus for their support while I have been injured and to all the surgeons, trainers and physios who have helped me get back on my feet so quickly. I feel very lucky to be healthy again and just can’t wait to put this all behind me and get back to the track. I feel fit and ready to go, and looking forward to getting back to racing with Ben and the rest of the Vasser Sullivan team this weekend!”

Barnicoat, after teaming with Kyle Kirkwood (Watkins Glen) and Kamui Kobayashi (CTMP), is third in the GTD Pro standings, and the No. 14 is third in the team standings, despite a rough weekend in Canada.

“I’ll be heading to Lime Rock aiming to bounce back with the entire No. 14 SealMaster Vasser Sullivan crew after a tough outing at Mosport,” said Barnicoat. “We’ve been really strong as a team at the last two races but haven’t had the results to show for it. I’m looking to get that right and get our championship assault back on track. I’m thrilled to be back in the Lexus with Jack again. Jack has worked incredibly hard to be back in the car following his injury. It will be my first IMSA start at Lime Rock. It looks to be an interesting race on strategy with the lap time being so short, so I’m excited for the challenge.”

Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo return to the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 for Saturday’s race at the seven turn, 1.474-mile bullring. The driver duo has earned two podium finishes this season with third-place results on the streets of Long Beach and in the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio. Montecalvo earned the GTD pole position in Canada, however an incident caused by an LMP3 prototype on the opening lap forced the No. 12 Lexus to the garage for repairs before returning to the race and finishing sixth in class.