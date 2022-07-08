The Week In IndyCar, with Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin dives into his return to form, the support system that helped him to endure a rough patch, the new “Bus Bros” show he does with Josef Newgarden, A.J. Foyt’s reaction to seeing him in costume for the show, New Media, the progress of Kiwi Indy Lights driver Hunter McElrea and more. Listen below or click here.
IMSA 2hr ago
Cadillac preps for GTP with first testing laps
Cadillac Racing is the latest IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship manufacturer to put its LMDh prototype on track, with the eagerly (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Perez demoted to P13 in sprint for track limits breach; Russell warned
Sergio Perez has had his Q3 lap times deleted as well as his final Q2 lap for exceeding track limits at the Austrian Grand Prix. The Mexican (…)
Road to Indy 2hr ago
Corry takes first USF Juniors win at Mid-Ohio
Sam Corry claimed his first USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires victory today in the first of three races which will comprise this (…)
Road to Indy 3hr ago
Crawford postpones Indy Lights team plans
Tim Crawford, father of young American driver Jak Crawford who competes in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, has postponed his plans to (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Verstappen confident while Leclerc eyes response to ‘disaster’ run
Max Verstappen expects to have a stronger car in race trim than the one he took pole position with at the Austrian Grand Prix, while (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Hamilton disappointed, Russell worried after qualifying crashes
Lewis Hamilton says he is “incredibly disappointed in myself” after crashing in Q3 and leaving himself 10th on the grid for the (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Daly tops seven-car IndyCar test at Iowa
Conor Daly led the seven-car private NTT IndyCar Series test at the Iowa oval on Thursday. With the three-car Ed Carpenter Racing team and (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Austrian GP pole to Verstappen as both Mercedes crash out
Max Verstappen will start the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race from pole after pipping Charles Leclerc to top spot by just 0.029s. British (…)
Le Mans/WEC 5hr ago
Glickenhaus tops opening Monza practice as Peugeot makes WEC debut
U.S.-flagged Le Mans Hypercar team Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus led the way in the opening Free Practice session of the FIA World (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
FIA delays porpoising rule change, agrees to budget cap compromise
A meeting of the Formula 1 Commission resulted in the FIA’s introduction of a technical directive to prevent excessive porpoising (…)
Comments