The Week In IndyCar, with Scott McLaughlin

By July 8, 2022 3:50 PM

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin dives into his return to form, the support system that helped him to endure a rough patch, the new “Bus Bros” show he does with Josef Newgarden, A.J. Foyt’s reaction to seeing him in costume for the show, New Media, the progress of Kiwi Indy Lights driver Hunter McElrea and more. Listen below or click here.

