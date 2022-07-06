400-car entry, Eagle tribute for Redman’s International Challenge

It’s a mid-summer favorite, and the WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman is also one of the largest annual vintage racing events in the U.S., featuring more than 400 cars competing in several race groups — many already en route to the host track, Road America.

This year’s Thursday to Sunday, July 14-17, extravaganza will feature a special All American Racers reunion — a fitting tribute as countless Eagles as well as the California constructor’s late founder, Dan Gurney, have raced at the fabled four-mile, 14-turn Elkhart Lake, Wis., circuit since the 1960s.

In addition to the AAR Eagle feature, there will be a sub-feature for Under 2.5L Trans Am sedans, the 1970s pro series where Road America luminaries Horst Kwech, Tony Adamowicz, John Morton and others made early marks on the sport.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.