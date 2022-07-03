Newman bumps past Andretti for SRX win at Stafford

Ryan Newman landed in victory lane Saturday night at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Conn., to earn his first win of the Camping World SRX Series season.

NASCAR veteran Newman started the night slowly, finishing Heat 1 in seventh place followed by a sixth-place finish in Heat 2 on the half-mile paved oval. In the 75-lap Main event, Newman started from the ninth position but made steady progress before making a late-race pass on IndyCar racer Marco Andretti to score the win.

What a race we had tonight at Stafford Motor Speedway 🔥 Here's the full recap of the @SRXracing event! pic.twitter.com/eJZ0QJstxX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 3, 2022

“A really special night to win here tonight at Stafford. Amazing night for me in the SRX Series,” said Newman. “I’ve got to thank Camping World, Sun Outdoors, everybody that makes this whole deal happen. For Bruton Smith and his family, this is special. For Bryan Clauson and his family, we got to park it in victory lane. I’m just really proud of everybody’s efforts collectively.

“To have my daughters here was so special. To beat the best between Marco and Paul (Tracy), Tony (Stewart) and all the guys that are a part of this deal. It’s so special to be a part of and then to beat them. I’m so honored to be a part of it and look forward to three more.”

Andretti held off Tracy for second, and seemed OK with the bump he got from Newman that positioned the NASCAR vet to take the lead.

“Ryan did the bump, the same thing that everybody is going to try to do to win the race. He did it with perfect amount of laps left,” said Andretti. “I was screaming on the radio because I was driving blind, I didn’t know how many laps left to go, so I mistimed that. Overdrove, wheel-hopped it at the end, but I’m learning so much from these Cup guys. They are just too good.

“I’m just trying to learn and trying to put it all together. We just need to keep doing what we are doing, maybe we’ll get a win. If I keep finishing where I’m at in the heat and getting good track position in the races, maybe we can win a championship.”

Tony Stewart, winner last time out at South Boston, finished fourth ahead of Bobby Labonte. Ryan Hunter-Reay won Heat 1 and Bobby Labonte won Heat 2.

Next up for the Camping World SRX Series is the Nashville Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 9.

Main Event Results at Stafford Motor Speedway: