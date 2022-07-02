Elliott grabs pole at Road America

Chase Elliott will start Sunday’s race at Road America where he finished the last one – at the front.

Elliott put down the fastest lap in the final moments of Cup Series qualifying to steal the pole from Chase Briscoe. The pole-winning lap from Elliott was 108.407mph (134.427s). It is his second pole of the season.

“Hopefully, the results are the same tomorrow as they were last year,” Elliott said. “That’s what’s important. I just appreciate everybody at Hendrick Motorsports, from the engine shop to every department that has a hand in what we do to make our NAPA Chevy what it was today. We’ll try to go to work and see if we can get it driving like it needs to for tomorrow.

“I think it’s going to be really, really hard to pass, based on what I saw in practice. It would be nice to keep track position as long as we can. That’s always a tough thing at road courses — to manage that balance of what to do at what time. We’ll see, but we’re looking forward to it, for sure.”

Briscoe starts second with a lap of 108.376mph. He was fastest in practice and set the pace early in qualifying.

“I did a terrible job,” Briscoe said. “I was more sideways than straight. I feel like I gave up six tenths easily in different corners. My team definitely deserves the pole, but the driver doesn’t deserve the pole. I have to clean that up. We should be really good for tomorrow, though.

“We have a really fast Ford, and I have to put it together. I was overdriving so bad. I just got to slow down. I have to learn from that. I have a really good car, and that will be big for tomorrow. We’ll see if we can put it all together and get the driver to stop messing up. I think we should have a really good shot tomorrow.”

Kyle Larson starts third (108.21mph), Tyler Reddick fourth (108.155mph), and Austin Cindric fifth (108.123mph).

Completing the top 10 starters are Michael McDowell (108.112mph), Chris Buescher (107.857mph), Alex Bowman (107.788mph), Joey Hand (107.748mph), and Cole Custer (107.48mph).

Qualifying ninth is a career-best effort for Hand in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. Sunday will be his third start of the season and fourth in the Cup Series. Hand is coming off a career-best finish of 20th at Sonoma Raceway.

Brad Keselowski qualified 11th and Ross Chastain 12th. Kyle Busch qualified 13th but will move to the rear of the field for Sunday’s start.

Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team did not like something in the engine, as reported by NBC Sports during the qualifying broadcast, and is changing the engine in Busch’s car.

AJ Allmendinger qualified 21st for Kaulig Racing. Bubba Wallace starts 25th, Kevin Harvick 28th, William Byron 29th and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 33rd.

STARTING LINEUP

UP NEXT: Kwik Trip 250 at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.