Crews becomes youngest pole winner with new TA2 track record at Road America

Brent Crews took pole position for the Trans Am Presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class at Road America in the No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang, setting a new track record with a lap time of 2m11.144s, making him the youngest Motul Pole Award winner in Trans Am history at 14 years, three months, and three days old.

“To be the youngest person to win the pole in Trans Am and have the new track record at Road America feels great,” said Crews. “This is a really historic racetrack, it’s a lot of fun to drive, it’s the longest racetrack that we’re going to this year in the National Championship, and I’m just super pumped. We are going to have a really great racecar for the race tomorrow.”

Austin Green was second fastest in his Fields Racing/M1 Race Cars Camaro with a time of 2m11.326s, and last week’s polesitter Connor Mosack was third in his No. 28 Nic Tailor/IFS-SLR/M1 Ford Mustang with a 2m11.378s. Mike Skeen in the No. 89 3-Dimensional Services Group Mustang was fourth with a time of 2m11.406s, and last week’s winner Thomas Merrill was fifth in his No. 26 BridgeHaul/HP Tuners/Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang with a 2m11.460s.

Full qualifying results can be found here.

The TA2 race will be contested on Sunday, July 3 at 10:30 a.m. CT. Fans at home can follow the action with a real-time feed from the Road America jumbotron. Check the @GoTransAm social handles tomorrow for a link to the feed. The race will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, and will first air on Sunday, July 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET, with an encore presentation later that evening at midnight, ET.