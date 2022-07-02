Briscoe quickest in Cup practice at Road America

Chase Briscoe led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice at Road America with a lap of 108.217mph (134.663s).

He was one of the drivers to get on track early in Group A, and promptly topped Tyler Reddick, who ran 107.992mph.

Ross Chastain, from the second group of drivers, was third quickest at 107.738mph. Austin Cindric was fourth at 107.728mph and Kyle Larson fifth at 107.725mph.

Larson went off course at the Kink but did not hit anything in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. He did spin multiple times during the incident before coming to a stop and needing to re-fire the car.

Chris Buescher was sixth fastest at 107.696mph, Joey Hand seventh at 107.675mph, Michael McDowell eighth at 107.573mph, Ty Dillon ninth at 107.522mph, and Daniel Suarez 10th at 107.488mph.

Cody Ware made it two Rick Ware Racing cars in the top-15. He clocked in 14th fastest at 107.007mph.

Martin Truex Jr. was 18th and went off course in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, locking up the brakes when trying to make a pass on Austin Dillon. Truex was also fortunate to not hit anything.

Defending race winner Chase Elliott was 21st with a best lap of 106.617mph.

Denny Hamlin went for a spin off the final corner in the later moments of practice. He did not hit anything.

No driver ran 10 consecutive laps to clock in a time in that category.

There are 37 drivers entered in Sunday’s race.