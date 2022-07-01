Technical updates: British Grand Prix

Mercedes and Williams lead the way with the most upgrades brought to the British Grand Prix.

At what is the home race for the majority of the grid, Mercedes (main image) has brought fresh developments to its front suspension, sidepod inlets, floor and rear wing. With six areas targeted, only Williams has more, with a list of 12 car sections that have been upgraded.

Only Alex Albon has the Williams update, which addresses the front wing, front corner, sidepod inlets, floor, Halo, engine cover, diffuser, rear corner and rear suspension, in a move towards the Red Bull concept.

Red Bull itself has brought upgrades to its engine cover and floor, while making reliability changes to the front corner to better regulate temperature.

Ferrari’s only upgrade is to the engine cover, with the sidepods having been revised and a new mirror housing among those adaptations. The Ferrari concept has been followed by Alpine, with the sidepods and, front suspension and floor developed ahead of Silverstone.

Aston Martin is another team with a number of new parts, introducing changes to its sidepod inlets, floor and beam wing as well as rear brake ducts.

For the likes of McLaren (rear wing and cooling louvres), Alfa Romeo (nose) and Haas (front wing endplate) there are minimal new parts, while AlphaTauri has not announced any developments.