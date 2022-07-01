Choose your best seat in the house as IndyCar hits Mid-Ohio

Back from its mini summer break, the NTT IndyCar Series takes in another classic Midwest road course this weekend, with the challenging Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course set to deliver close action and potential curveballs as the championship hits its halfway point.

Here are the 14 drivers racing with live-streaming in-car cameras on the undulating, 2.258-mile, 13-turn, Ohio road course, plus a look at their form heading in…

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

Best Mid-Ohio finish: 2 x Win (2017 & 2021)

Comes into Mid-Ohio as the favorite on multiple counts. Won from the pole here last year (below) – his second career NTT IndyCar Series win on the Ohio road course – and carries momentum from a victory last time out at Road America. Nothing’s ever guaranteed at this rollercoaster ride of a track, but if Team Penske unloads somewhere in the ballpark, Newgarden could take care of the rest. Definitely worth riding along with.

GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Best Mid-Ohio finish: Win (2015)

It’s the home race for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and team leader Graham Rahal’s a former winner here. Sure, RLL isn’t where it wants to be right now, but can a solid eighth for Rahal last time out at Road America be translated into at least his first top-five finish of the season on Ohio asphalt? When Graham clicks into race day mode, anything’s possible. Should be fun to hitch a ride.

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda

Best Mid-Ohio finish: Win (2018)

One of the biggest storylines in recent weeks has been Alexander Rossi’s return to victory-contending ways in the No. 27 Andretti Autosport machine. Fifth in the Indy 500, second in Detroit, and pole into a third-place finish at Road America (below) have vaulted him to seventh in points, and a win to end his three-season drought appears imminent and inevitable. As a past Mid-Ohio winner, this weekend seems as good a time and place as any. Maybe you hop should onboard?

COLTON HERTA, No. 26 Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Best Mid-Ohio finish: Win (2020)

He’s still an unexpectedly lowly 11th in points, but Colton Herta’s stock is definitely rising again. Remove a troubled Indy 500 from his scorecard and the Californian has a win and three other top-10 finishes in his last four starts. Like his Andretti teammate, Rossi, he’s already a Mid-Ohio winner, doing the business in 2020, and adding a second victory in the Buckeye State wouldn’t be a stretch.

ALEX PALOU, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Best Mid-Ohio finish: 3rd (2021)

The defending NTT IndyCar Series champ is yet to win a race in 2022, and an unfortunate clash with Ganassi teammate and championship leader Marcus Ericsson at Road America sees him only fifth in points, 47 points behind the Swede. But this could be the race where the Spaniard starts to move back into contention. Last year, his third-place finish at Mid-Ohio was part of a mid-season run of big results that put him front and center in the title chase. It’s a track he enjoys, and you could enjoy riding along with him, too.

ROMAIN GROSJEAN, No. 28 Andretti Autosport Honda

Best Mid-Ohio finish: 7th (2021)

We’re still waiting for a really big weekend from the NTT IndyCar Series sophomore’s 2022 campaign, and perhaps Mid-Ohio will supply it? Fourth at Road America before June’s break in the season shows he’s somewhere in the frame on the road courses, and seventh in his Mid-Ohio debut last year adds to his case.

PATO O’WARD, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Best Mid-Ohio finish: 8th (2021)

O’Ward’s up and down 2022 campaign continues. A car-related DNF at Road America was his worst result of the season – and yet, the Mexican charger remains fourth in points, only 45 markers away from the sharp end. Mid-Ohio wasn’t O’Ward’s best track last year, but give him just a sniff of a chance and IndyCar’s “Mr. Excitement” will put on a show. That would be quite the experience for hitch-hiking INDYCAR Mobile App users.

FELIX ROSENQVIST, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Best Mid-Ohio finish: 2nd (2019)

Up to eighth in points after four consecutive top-10 finishes, Rosenqvist (below) is homing in on a first podium of the season and Mid-Ohio, the track he finished second at in his 2019 rookie season, could well be the place. He’s confident, he’s carrying momentum, and he already has a McLaren contract extension in his pocket to ease his employment-related stress levels – although which series he’ll be in, IndyCar or Formula E, remains TBC… Getting onboard with the Swede on Sunday could be a lot of fun.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

Best Mid-Ohio finish: 12th (2021)

The Team Penske sophomore needed a regroup kind of weekend after a run of poor results stymied his early-season momentum, and a seventh-place finish at Road America delivered just that. His win in the St. Pete opener and second on the Texas Motor Speedway oval seem a long time ago now, but another decent run at Mid-Ohio and suddenly he’s back in the conversation again.

JACK HARVEY, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Best Mid-Ohio finish: 7th (2020)

After earning his third 13th-place finish of the season at Road America last time out, Jack Harvey must be wondering where his first top-10 finish of the season could be coming from. It’s been a frustrating 2022 so far for all in the RLL camp, but here’s a couple of morsels to put a positive spin on things: Harvey knows how to win at Mid-Ohio, having swept an Indy Lights double-header there in 2014, and his fastest lap with MSR last year says he’s no slouch at the track in an IndyCar. Getting onboard with the Brit on Sunday could prove a good call…

SIMON PAGENAUD, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Best Mid-Ohio finish: Win (2016)

Like Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Mid-Ohio is a home-state race for Meyer Shank Racing. Based on current form and momentum, newest recruit Simon Pagenaud looks most likely to land the team from Pataskala a decent result. The Frenchman hasn’t been contending for wins so far this season, but a run of solid results have put him 10th in points. A ride-along worth your consideration?

CONOR DALY, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Best Mid-Ohio finish: 6th (2016)

Ed Carpenter Racing’s highest-placed driver in the standings after outscoring teammate Rinus VeeKay in the last four races, Daly is looking for another solid weekend at Mid-Ohio. ECR isn’t scared to think outside the box on race strategy, so if Conor’s somewhere in the mix on pace, and if Mid-Ohio does throw one of its curveballs, watch out for him to feature, and certainly consider hopping onboard.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Best Mid-Ohio finish: Rookie

The highest-placed rookie in the standings heading to Mid-Ohio, the Dane has two top-10 finishes in his last four races as he quietly puts together an under the radar, but impressive first campaign. His background in European junior open-wheel says Mid-Ohio should be a track that plays to his strengths.

JIMMIE JOHNSON, No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Best Mid-Ohio finish: 22nd (2021)

We could probably cut and paste some previous text in here as the road and street course learning curve continues for the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champ this weekend. As usual, progress for the CGR sophomore would mean a better qualifying and finishing position than his Mid-Ohio debut last year, which delivered 25th and 22nd, respectively. Climb aboard on race day and share Jimmie’s journey.

