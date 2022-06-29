TV ratings: Nashville, Norwalk

NASCAR’s transition from FOX to NBC Sports got a hit from the weather last weekend, although it still managed a year-on-year increase.

The Cup Series race from Nashville Sunday night on NBC averaged a 1.81 Nielsen rating and 2.921 million viewers on NBC (1.33/2.1m for NBC’s portion of the rain delay) and 0.48/793,000 for the late-night finish on USA network, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. Last year’s Nashville race ran as scheduled on now-defunct NBCSN, and averaged 1.46/2.590m.

Round 2 of the Camping World SRX Series on CBS Saturday night at South Boston Speedway averaged a 0.58/982,000, matching the rating with a slight uptick in viewers from the previous week’s opener (0.58/951,000), although down again from last year’s SRX race on this weekend (Weston, 0.84/1.372m).

Camping World NHRA Drag Racing continued its run on the FOX over-the-air network at Norwalk and averaged a 0.45/702,000 viewers opposite NASCAR for Sunday afternoon’s finals. That was down fractionally from last year’s 0.48/769K on FOX, and from its 2022 debut on FOX last weekend at Bristol (0.54/897,000).

The debut of NASCAR’s Xfinity Series on NBC networks started with USA’s telecast from Nashville on Saturday afternoon, which averaged 0.50/796,000, down from last year’s 0.61/1.061m on NBCSN. The Camping World Trucks, still on FOX network FS1, averaged 0.30/534,000 on Friday night, all but identical to last year on the same night and channel (0.32/536K).

USA’s coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech Championship from Watkins Glen averaged 189,000 viewers (rating number not available). Last year on NBCSN, this race averaged 353,000.