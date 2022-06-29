Racing on TV, July 1-3

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, July 1
|Silverstone
practice 1
|7:55-9:00am
|
|Silverstone
practice 1
|7:55-9:00am
|
|Silverstone
practice 2
|10:55am-
12:00pm
|
|Silverstone
practice 2
|10:55am-
12:00pm
|
|Watkins
Glen
|2:00-3:00pm
(D)
|
|Watkins
Glen
|3:00-5:00pm
(D)
|
|Mid-Ohio
practice 1
|3:30-4:45pm
|
|Road
America
qualifying
|5:30-7:00pm
|
Saturday, July 2
|Silverstone
practice 3
|6:55-8:00am
|
|Silverstone
practice 3
|6:55-8:00am
|
|Mid-Ohio
practice 2
|9:30-10:30am
|
|Silverstone
qualifying
|9:55-11:00am
|
|Silverstone
qualifying
|9:55-11:00am
|
|Marrakesh
|11:30am-
1:00pm
|
|Road
America
qualifying
|12:00-1:30pm
|
|CTMP
qualifying
|12:35-1:45pm
|
|Red Bud
|1:00-3:00pm
4:00-5:00pm
|
|Road
America
race
|2:00-2:30pm
pre-race
2:30-6:00pm
race
|
|Mid-Ohio
qualifying
|2:45-4:00pm
|
|Red Bud
|3:00-4:00pm
|
|CTMP
|4:10-6:10pm
|
|Road
America TA
|5:00-6:15pm
|
|Mid-Ohio
TA2 (D)
|7:30-9:00pm
|
|Stafford
Springs
|8:00-10:00pm
|
Sunday, July 3
|British GP
|8:30-9:55am
pre-race
9:55am-
12:00pm
race
|
|British GP
|8:30-9:55am
pre-race
9:55am-
12:00pm
race
|
|Road
America
warmup
|9:45-10:15am
|
|CTMP
|10:00-11:30am
|
|Mid-Ohio
|10:30-11:40am
|
|Road
America TA2
|10:30-11:45am
|
|CTMP
|11:35am-1:05pm
|
|Mid-Ohio
race
|Pre-race
12:30-1:00pm
Race
1:00-3:00pm
|
|Mid-Ohio
TA
|2:00-3:00pm (D)
|
|Road
America
race
|Pre-race
2:00-3:00pm
Race
3:00-7:00pm
|
|CTMP
race
|3:00-6:00pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
