Racing on TV, July 1-3

Barry Cantrell/Motorsport Images

TV

By June 29, 2022 10:37 AM

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, July 1

Silverstone
practice 1		 7:55-9:00am

Watkins
Glen		 2:00-3:00pm
(D)

Watkins
Glen		 3:00-5:00pm
(D)

Mid-Ohio
practice 1		 3:30-4:45pm

Road
America
qualifying		 5:30-7:00pm

Saturday, July 2

Silverstone
practice 3		 6:55-8:00am

Mid-Ohio
practice 2		 9:30-10:30am

Silverstone
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

Marrakesh 11:30am-
1:00pm

Road
America
qualifying		 12:00-1:30pm

CTMP
qualifying		 12:35-1:45pm

Red Bud 1:00-3:00pm
4:00-5:00pm

Road
America
race		 2:00-2:30pm
pre-race
2:30-6:00pm
race

Mid-Ohio
qualifying		 2:45-4:00pm

Red Bud 3:00-4:00pm

CTMP 4:10-6:10pm

Road
America TA		 5:00-6:15pm

Mid-Ohio
TA2 (D)		 7:30-9:00pm

Stafford
Springs		 8:00-10:00pm

Sunday, July 3

British GP 8:30-9:55am
pre-race
9:55am-
12:00pm
race

Road
America
warmup		 9:45-10:15am

CTMP 10:00-11:30am

Mid-Ohio 10:30-11:40am

Road
America TA2		 10:30-11:45am

CTMP 11:35am-1:05pm

Mid-Ohio
race		 Pre-race
12:30-1:00pm
Race
1:00-3:00pm

Mid-Ohio
TA		 2:00-3:00pm (D)

Road
America
race		 Pre-race
2:00-3:00pm
Race
3:00-7:00pm

CTMP
race		 3:00-6:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

