Mosack powers to TA2 pole at Mid-Ohio

Practice and qualifying are in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Connor Mosack in the No. 28 High Point University/Nic Tailor/SLR-M1 Racecars Camaro had the fastest lap of the session with 1m24.373s, earning him his third Motul Pole Award of the year and setting a new track record for TA2.

“Our High Point University/Nic Tailor Mustang has been really fast this weekend,” said Mosack. “We didn’t really get to show it at all during practice this morning. There was some oil on the track and we just kept getting caught out with black flags, so we didn’t get to really complete a lap. I was a little worried starting in the back of that second qualifying group; track position and making sure you get a clean track are so important. We had enough room for one lap and we were able to put it on the pole. I want to give a big thanks to my guys at Scott Lagasse Racing. They gave me a really fast car, and hopefully we can keep it together for the whole race tomorrow and turn one of these poles into a win.”

Thomas Merrill was second fastest in his BridgeHaul/HP Tuners/Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang with a lap time of 1m24.620s, followed by points leader Rafa Matos in the No. 88 3Dimensional Services Group Mustang with a 1m24.657s. Matos’ teammate and series newcomer Guy Cosmo was fourth in his No. 89 3Dimensional Services Group Mustang with a 1m24.828s, and Brent Crews in the No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Mustang was fifth at 1m24.927s.

Full qualifying results can be found here.

Practice for the TA2 class this morning was dotted with black flags due to mechanical issues. Crews was fastest with a 1m26.094s, followed by Merrill with a 1m26.323s and Tyler Kicera in the No. 77 LIQUI MOLY/Turn 14 Distribution Camaro with a 1m26.693s. Scott Borchetta was fourth in his Big Machine Spiked Vodka Coolers Camaro with a time of 1m26.810s, and Misha Goikhberg was fifth in his No. 20 BC Race Cars Ford Mustang at 1m27.180s.

Full practice results can be found here.

The TA2 race will be contested Sunday, June 26 at 10:55 a.m. ET. Free live coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. ET at youtube.com/TheTransAmSeries.