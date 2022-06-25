Acuras set pace in IMSA practice 2 at Watkins Glen

Tom Blomqvist once again put the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura on top of the time sheets in the second practice session for the IMSA WeatherTech SportScar Championship’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen. Blomqvist’s pace, a 1m29.581s lap (136.64mph) was faster than his teammate Oliver Jarvis’s track-record pole time set last year in the Mazda.

Filipe Albuquerque was just a tick behind Blomqvist in the other Acura, the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing machine, 0.026s back, with Earl Bamber the quickest of the Cadillacs in the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing car the last driver in the 29s with a 1m29.820s lap. Sebastien Bourdais was another half-second back in the No. 01 CGR Cadillac, with Olivier Pla completing the top five in the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac. All the sub-1m30s times were set in the final 15 minutes, when DPi and GTD PRO had the track to themselves.

The second practice session was interrupted by a few red flags for cars spinning and stopping on course, but one incident that brought a stop to the proceedings will cause one, and possibly two, GTD teams to miss qualifying. Katherine Legge in the No. 99 Hardpoint Porsche 911 GT3R and Kyffin Simpson in the No. 66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX made contact and ended up in the barrier at Turn 6. The Acura, which Mario Farnbacher had wheeled to the third-quick time in GTD earlier in the session, suffered extensive front-end damage and will, at the least, miss qualifying. The Hardpoint car appeared to have less damage and seems likely to make qualifying, but the crew hadn’t yet made a full assessment of what’s needed.

Ben Barnicoat topped all the GTD contenders, running a 1m45.338s lap (116.20mph) in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F to lead GTD PRO. Ross Gunn was second in the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, fourth among the GTD cars, at 1m45.476s, with Mathieu Jaminet only 0.056s back from Gunn in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R. Connor de Phillippi (No. 25 BMW M Team RLL M4 GT3) and Maro Engel (No. 79 WeatherTech Racing) completed the top five in GTD PRO.

Stevan McAleer put the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG on top of GTD once again after Dirk Mueller topped yesterday’s practice in the car. McAleer’s 1m45.388s was second among the GTD cars, 0.05s off Barnicoat’s time. The margin back to second in GTD was even smaller, Bill Auberlen in the No. 96 Turner Motorsports BMW M4 only 0.032s slower than McAleer. Mario Farnbacher, Jaden Conwright (No. 42 NTE/SSR Sport Lamborghini Huracan) and Madison Snow (No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4) rounded out the top five of the 16-entry GTD class.

Giedo van der Garde was quickest among the LMP2 cars, putting the No. 29 Racing Team Nederland ORECA on top with a 1m32.771s lap. He was followed by Mikkel Jensen in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA at 1m33.55s and Sebastian Montoya in the No. 81 DragonSpeed USA ORECA another 0.025s back.

The No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier topped LMP3 in the hands of Mathias Jakobsen at 1m39.669s. Dakota Dickerson was second in the No. 58 MLT Motorsports Ligier with a 1m40.067s lap, followed by yesterday’s quick driver, Colin Braun, 0.311s off of Dickerson in the No. 54 CORE Autosport Ligier.

Track limits seem to be a concern for many drivers so far this weekend, with a total of 43 laps being invalidated due to drivers exceeding those limits.

UP NEXT: Qualifying in three groups, starting with the GTD classes at 1:20 p.m. Qualifying will be streamed at IMSA.tv.