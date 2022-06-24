AlphaTauri confirms Gasly for 2023

AlphaTauri has officially confirmed Pierre Gasly’s place with the team in 2023 following team principal Franz Tost’s comments at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Tost said that Gasly was “100% confirmed” to be racing for the team next year during a press conference in Montreal, following Red Bull’s decision to retain Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen for a further two years. The team has now put out a statement to back up Tost’s comments, saying it is delighted to keep the 26-year-old for a further year.

“I have been with this team for five years now and I am proud of the journey we’ve been through together and the progress we have made,” Gasly said. “I’m happy to remain with my Scuderia AlphaTauri team. This year’s new regulations have created new challenges for us and being able to plan our development with the team for the next 18 months is a good working basis for the future.”

Having already announced Gasly’s place himself, Tost adds his belief that the Frenchman is in the elite group of drivers currently on the grid who will score the biggest results if given the car to do so.

“We are really pleased to confirm that Pierre stays with us in 2023,” Tost said. “He is definitely in the group of the best and most competitive drivers in F1 and has proven his abilities during all the time he has spent with us.

“Undoubtedly, Pierre can play a major role in the team having a successful season next year and it will be down to us to provide him with a competitive car, so that he can continue to deliver excellent results.”

AlphaTauri has yet to confirm if Yuki Tsunoda will remain Gasly’s teammate, although the Japanese driver looks set to continue after a strong start to 2022 and with one of the leading Red Bull junior drivers, Juri Vips, suspended for using a racial slur during an online gaming session.