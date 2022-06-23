Reveling in the echoes of history as Vintage Indy makes IMS return

The popular Vintage Indy machines all made their Indianapolis Motor Speedway return, many for the first time in decades, at the June 17-19 SVRA Indy Speed Tour weekend. Vintage racing fans had the privileged opportunity to watch the iconic cars of Indy past on both the road course and historic oval throughout the action-packed three-day weekend.

The Vintage Indy group filled the F1 garages with 42 entries — machines from virtually every era of Indy car racing, 1911-2002, rolled on track as for the first time in three years Vintage Indy cars lapped IMS.

Steve Francis won Saturday’s race with his rear-engined 1968 Gilbert Cheetah, with Dr. Dave Felgenhauer second and Dave Roberts third.

