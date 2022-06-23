Preview: FR Americas and F4 U.S. Championship at Mid-Ohio

Approaching Halfway in 2022 at Mid-Ohio

The Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) and Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) march toward the halfway point of their 2022 seasons while completing Rounds 7, 8 and 9 of their 18-round championship this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Since F4 U.S.’s inaugural season in 2016, Mid-Ohio is the only circuit that the championship has visited each year and it has been the site of more F4 U.S. races than any other venue. Meanwhile, this will mark the fifth trip to Mid-Ohio for FR Americas, which only missed visiting the 2.24-mile road course during its 2019 campaign.

FR Americas and F4 U.S. will both compete as part of the Mid-Ohio SpeedTour event, where they will join the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and International GT in an action-packed weekend. Spectator gates will be open Friday through Sunday, with tickets available for pre-sale at MidOhio.com or at the gate.

Watch this Weekend’s Races Free on Social

Fans at home will be able to watch this weekend’s FR Americas and F4 U.S. races free on social media, with streaming available on the newly-formed SpeedTourTV YouTube page (YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV). FR Americas will stream Race 1 (9:40 a.m. ET) on Saturday, and Race 3 (5:10 p.m. ET) on Sunday. F4 U.S. will stream Race 1 (11:40 a.m. ET) on Saturday, and Races 2 and 3 (9:00 a.m. ET and 3:25 p.m. ET, respectively) on Sunday. Be sure to subscribe and click the bell icon to turn on notifications for the channel to receive an alert any time SpeedTourTV goes live.

FR Americas & F4 U.S. Veterans Finding Success in Other Series

Several FR Americas and F4 U.S. drivers have been in the headlines lately for the success they’re finding as they climb the motorsports ladder. Kyle Kirkwood, the 2018 FR Americas champion, recently announced his signing with Andretti Autosport for the 2023 IndyCar campaign. Just last month, Kirkwood joined David Malukas (2020 FR Americas runner-up) as two of seven rookies to compete in the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

Also in May, Kyffin Simpson, the 2021 FR Americas Champion, signed with Chip Ganassi Racing as a development driver for the 14-time IndyCar championship-winning team. Another FR Americas alum participating in an impressive driver development program is Ernie Francis Jr. After finishing third in the FR Americas standings in 2021, Francis Jr. was signed for the Penske Entertainment’s Race for Equality & Change program, where he is racing in Indy Lights competition with the Force Indy team this season. Also racing in Indy Lights this season is 2020 FR Americas champion, Linus Lundqvist. With four wins so far this season, Lundqvist currently leads the Indy Lights point standings. Benjamin Pedersen, another FR Americas & F4 U.S. alum who is racing in his second season of Indy Lights competition, is set for his first IndyCar test with Juncos Hollinger Racing team next week.

Meanwhile, Hunter Yeaney (2020 F4 U.S. champion) continues his path in formula racing, competing in FIA Formula 3 this season with Campos Racing. Another F4 U.S. alum, Chloe Chambers, also continues her climb on the formula racing ladder as she races in the W Series this season with Jenner Racing.