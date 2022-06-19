Kurtz completes GT America sweep at VIR

Cooler temperatures prevailed at Virginia International Raceway for Sunday morning’s GT America powered by AWS race. This was round 6 of the 16 race championship with strong fields in both SRO3 and GT4. Mercedes-AMG, Lamborghini, and Ferrari racers landed on the SRO3 podium with Porsche and Aston Martin teams taking the top spots in GT4.

SRO3

Starting from pole position, George Kurtz in the No. 4 CrowdStrike Racing with Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 jumped quickly to the lead chased by Zelus Motorsports teammates Jeff Burton (No. 191 Lamborghini Huracan GT3) and Jason Harward (No. 88 Lamborghini Huracan GT3).

As the SRO3 leaders made their way through the GT4 traffic, Burton spun after a bump with the No. 89 RENNTech Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT4 of Paul Keibler and was penalized by the stewards with a drive through penalty which caused him to lose track positions.

Harward looked to be in hot pursuit of the leaders with the third position in grasp, when he went for an off course excursion going into the Hog Pen, opening the door for Andy Pilgrim in the No. 56 SKI Autosports Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 and the No. 27 Daskalos Motorsports Audi R8 LMS of Jason Daskalos. The race went full-course yellow to extract Harward from the grass, with 13 minutes left of racing.

The field went back to green flag racing with just enough time for a two-lap dash to the checkered flag. Kurtz again aced the restart and pulled away from the field and his pursuers to secure his second win of the weekend, and third win of the season.

The SRO3 podium was Kurtz, Pilgrim with his first podium of the season and debut in GT America, and Jason Daskalos. Daskalos remains second in points thanks to four podiums, including two wins so far this season.

“The most important thing is getting the tires ready to go. We kept the tires clean which is really important on this track, and kept them warm. The CrowdStrike and Riley guys gave me a great car and I just love this track,” said Kurtz.

GT4

In GT4 action, Adam Adelson in the No. 120 Premier Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, hoping to repeat his Saturday morning win, challenged Moisey Uretsky in the No. 55 Accelerating Performance Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 for the lead, but Uretsky was prepared to defend his position. In a bold move, Adelson made a run at Hog Pen, but went off track that dashed any hopes for a weekend sweep. Fortunately he was able to drive the car back to the finish line.

As Uretsky crossed the finish line for his first victory in GT4, Robb Holland in the No. 99 Rotek Racing Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS Clubsport came around the side of the No. 2 GMG Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 of Jason Bell to grab the second podium position by four one-hundreths of a second. It was the first GT4 podium of the year for Holland. For Bell, this was his fifth podium from six races, including a win at St. Pete to maintain his points lead.

“It was a tough-fought race, the yellow was not in our favor, we were out ahead with a gap so that kind of put us back a little bit and I had to get the tires back working again so it made for an exciting last two laps for sure,” said Uretsky.

CJ Moses, returning to the series having missed the Sonoma races due to a schedule conflict, had a trouble free run in the No. 2 GMG Racing Audi R8 LMS to finish sixth overall and score the GT2 class win.

The CrowdStrike Fastest Lap award went to Jason Harward in the No. 88 Zelus Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT4 with a time of 1m46.44s.

RESULTS

The series will move to Watkins Glen for rounds seven and eight on July 22-24.Follow all of the action live at https://www.gtamerica.us/live.