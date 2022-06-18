Wonder’s collection headlines Gooding Pebble Beach auction

Gooding & Company, the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, will feature the William M. Wonder Collection at its signature event August 19-20.

Wonder, who died in January at age 83, was a well-respected American privateer racer who built a collection of significant competition cars, many of which scheduled to cross the block during the premier two-day late-summer auction.

Wonder dedicated over 50 years to his craft, competing in most of the legendary American FIA, SCCA, Trans Am, and Can-Am events at tracks including Sebring, Daytona, and Bridgehampton. During his long career, he became acquainted with many of motor sport’s greatest names, including A.J. Foyt, Juan Manuel Fangio, Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles.

During this time, Wonder drove a wildly diverse mix of race cars — everything from MG Specials to a Ford GT40. A commercial pilot who had a 38-year-long career, he was self-admittedly “addicted to racing” with a keen eye for and deep interest in some of the world’s most innovative and significant competition cars.

“Bill Wonder was well known in racing circles as the ultimate privateer and gentleman racer, successfully competing with the greatest drivers of his era and leaving a broad and accomplished on-track resume during his 50-plus years behind the wheel,” said Gooding & Company president and founder, David Gooding. “His incredible taste and persistent curiosity led him to own a wide range of remarkable automobiles, from the ultra-desirable Ferrari 333 SP, to a German icon in the 300 SL Gullwing, and it is our great honor to offer many of them at this year’s Pebble Beach Auctions.”

