Leclerc to start Canadian GP from rear after more changes

Charles Leclerc will start the Canadian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after taking a further power unit penalty on a wet day in Montreal.

Ferrari had already confirmed Leclerc would use a new set of control electronics this weekend that came with a ten-place grid penalty after his power uint failure in Baku, with that damaged engine being deemed beyond repair. Limited to a best start of 11th and with wet weather hitting the circuit on Saturday that could mix up qualifying, Ferrari has gone further with new components.

Leclerc will take a new internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K for the rest of the race weekend, forcing him to start the race from the back of the grid. He will be joined on the back row by Yuki Tsunoda who has the same penalty, with the starting order defined by whoever is quicker out of the two in qualifying.

Tsunoda has also taken more power unit components on Saturday — with confirmation only coming when they are used in a session — as he was already consigned to a back of the grid start.

Carlos Sainz has also taken a new Ferrari ICE but, as it is only his third this season, it means he does not take a penalty as a result, with each driver allowed three.

