Gasly confirmed at AlphaTauri through 2023

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost says Pierre Gasly will be staying with the team in 2023.

Gasly was linked with a move elsewhere despite being under contract next year, with Red Bull choosing whether he races for AlphaTauri or able to try and place him with another team. However, Tost says the Frenchman’s future has already been decided and he won’t be moving until the end of next season at the earliest.

“He will be a driver of Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2023,” Tost said. “This is 100-percent confirmed.”

With Gasly finishing fifth in the last race in Azerbaijan, Tost says the one-time grand prix winner hasn’t got the results his performances have deserved so far this season and wants AlphaTauri to deliver a better car to repay him.

“Pierre has also improved a lot. I must say he has been showing fantastic performance. Unfortunately, at the beginning of the season we had a lot of reliability issues — for example in Bahrain where the battery caught fire. Then there were some other reliability issues that were not his fault — they were coming from the team — and I’m really happy that now, at least in Baku, he could show how good he is.

“I hope that we will provide him with a competitive car for the rest of the season because Pierre has the ability to be at the front and it’s just in the hands of the team to give him a good, competitive car.”

