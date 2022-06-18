Castroneves joins field for SRX opener

The Camping World SRX Series has announced that four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves has joined the field for tonight’s kickoff race for the series’ second season at the half-mile Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. Castroneves’ entry brings the field to 13, alongside 2021 series champion and SRX co-founder Tony Stewart, IndyCar veterans Paul Tracy, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Marco Andretti, NASCAR veterans Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Michael Waltrip, Greg Biffle and Bill Elliott, Trans Am’s Ernie Francis Jr., and local racer Bubba Pollard, who will drive the “ringer” entry reserved for local aces at each SRX event. Pollard earned his place by taking the best average finish in the late model PepperJack Kennels Twins on April 8-9 at Five Flags Speedway.

This week’s format will consist of two heat races and a main event scheduled for 75 laps. Pollard will start on the pole for Heat 1.

Designed by series co-founder Ray Evernham, the identically prepared SRX cars are powered by an Ilmor 396 engine, an LS-based V8 originally designed for ARCA stock cars. In SRX trim, they deliver 700hp with 530 ft-lb of torque.

Following this weekend’s season opener, SRX will compete at South Boston Speedway (South Boston, Va.) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Nashville, Tenn.) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. All six races will air live on CBS from 8-10 p.m. ET.

Other drivers slated to make select SRX appearances during the six-race season include NASCAR’s Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Matt Kenseth, along with IndyCar’s Josef Newgarden.