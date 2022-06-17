Rasmussen's Indy Lights win at Road America "feels like home"

If you’ve followed the brief Road To Indy career of Denmark’s Christian Rasmussen, his breakthrough Indy Lights win last weekend at Road America came as anything but a surprise.

The Andretti Autosport driver’s story so far on the RTI is one of exceptional achievement. As a teen, Rasmussen won the USF2000 championship in 2020 and used the advancement prize to reach Indy Pro 2000 in 2021, where he promptly won the title and used a second advancement prize to reach Indy Lights this year with the defending series champions.

Like Spencer Pigot and Kyle Kirkwood before him, the Dane, who turns 22 at the end of the month, is aiming to win at all three RTI levels and take the three-tiered success into IndyCar with the best advancement prize of all, more than $1 million to bring to a team for three guaranteed races, including the Indianapolis 500.

Rasmussen dominated the opening race of the year at St. Petersburg, but lost his chance to win on debut when the No. 28 Andretti entry ran dry of fuel with two laps to go. An incident in round two while fighting for fifth-place left Rasmussen with a second consecutive finish towards the bottom of the field, and with a serious hole to dig out from, he responded with a fourth and a second on the IMS road course.

Detroit’s Belle Isle presented another setback with two meetings with the wall and a pair of 13th-place finishes, and with the hallway point of the season arriving at Road America, Rasmussen made good on the promise he showed to start the season.

“I felt like we deserved it and St. Pete didn’t get it,” he told RACER. “But knew I was able to compete. So finally getting it done, especially after a shocker weekend in Detroit, was definitely a great feeling. Now I just have to carry the momentum into the rest of the season, get as many race wins as we can and see where we stack up.”

For a kid that’s only known winning since turning his attention to American open-wheel racing—19 RTI victories prior to earning his 20th at Road America—he’ll need to become a regular visitor to victory lane if he wants to improve from P6 in the championship over the next seven races.

After winning Road America, Rasmussen’s eyes were alight with fulfillment. Despite having to wait several months to correct St. Pete’s outcome, he left Wisconsin with the look of someone who plans on making many returns to the top step of the podium.

“It feels like home,” he said. “It feels like it’s been a while, so I’ve waited for this win to get the first one done.”

Rasmussen’s teammate Matty Brabham and HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing driver Danial Frost have also won one race apiece, joining HMD’s four-time winner and runaway championship leader Linus Lundqvist. As much as the Andretti driver appreciates the diversity at the front of the field, one also gets the feeling he wouldn’t mind making the seven remaining races a tiring affair for his rivals.

“I think it’s a good thing, in a way, to show everyone that it’s as competitive of a series as it is because more of us keep winning and getting poles and I think it makes for fun racing where so many good guys are able to run up front,” he said.

“We all see it in F1 where it’s just one guy winning all the time, but the fans find it a little bit boring, so I think it’s great that — if you want to get better as a driver — you want to run against the best of the best. I feel like that’s what we’re doing here.”