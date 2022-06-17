Mecum’s return to Tulsa grosses $17m in sales

Mecum’s second annual Tulsa, Oklahoma, auction June 9-11 added $17 million to its 2022 tally, a large and enthusiastic crowd packing the SageNet Center at Expo Square as a total of 643 vehicles crossed the auction block.

Mecum’s Tulsa Collector Car Auction featured a wide variety, ranging from classics and muscle cars to modern performance vehicles, with each of the top 10 lots selling in the six-figure range.

Laying claim to spot No. 1 was a 1965 Shelby Cobra CSX4000 Series Roadster, CSX4343, which sold for $409,750, followed by a 1965 Mercury Comet A/FX Lightweight (pictured above) from The Tommy Cronk Collection that was one of just eight built by Bill Stroppe and sold for an impressive $313,500.

