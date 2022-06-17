Leclerc power unit penalty confirmed after FP2

Charles Leclerc will take at least a 10-place grid penalty at the Canadian Grand Prix after exceeding a quota of power unit components.

The Ferrari driver lost his last power unit due to a failure in Baku that took him out of the lead, with the team confirming on Friday morning that the engine was “beyond repair.” After Leclerc used a number of new components in Friday practice that were within his allocations, the FIA confirmed following the end of FP2 that he was using a third set of control electronics, exceeding the season limit of two per driver.

The infraction carries an automatic 10-place grid penalty, meaning the highest Leclerc will start Sunday’s race is 11th place at present. However, with Leclerc yet to take an extra turbocharger, that penalty could grow. Any further new components would come with a five-place grid penalty.

