HighPoint backs local ringer Pollard for SRX opener

The Camping World SRX Series announced the addition of technology infrastructure solutions provider HighPoint, a recent addition to its “2022 Tech Elite 250” list, for Five Flags Speedway and local ringer Bubba Pollard. HighPoint will appear on Pollard’s No. 26 car for Saturday night’s season-opening SRX race at the Pensacola, Fla. short track.

“We at HighPoint love everything about SRX,” said Mike Mendiburu, president, CEO and Chief Culture Office at HighPoint. “The vision of SRX leadership, to serve, entertain and bring together the motorsports community in a unique way, that both old and new fans alike can appreciate and relate to, truly resonates with so many. What’s not to love about putting grass roots racing, their unique venues and representative talent, on a national stage? We at HighPoint are honored to show our support for such a talented racer in Bubba Pollard, who exemplifies much of what we aspire to here at HighPoint: humility, hard work, community and results. Best of luck to everyone affiliated with SRX for a successful kickoff at Five Flags in Pensacola, as well as a season that rivals and exceeds such a memorable kickoff in 2021!”

“This season at SRX has been a historic one and memorable in so many ways, one has been the opportunity to get to know Mike in such a special way,” said Don Hawk, Camping World SRX Series CEO. “The values and fundamentals he as a person and HighPoint stand for helped the relationship between us to grow much quicker both personally and professionally.”

Time to buckle up! Year 2 of @SRXracing is coming your way tomorrow night on CBS. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/dDqWnCMFxT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 17, 2022

The 2022 Camping World SRX Series Season kicks off at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday, June 18. Following the season opener, SRX will compete at South Boston Speedway (South Boston, Va.) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Nashville, Tenn.) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. All six races will air on CBS from 8-10 p.m. ET.