Racing on TV, June 17-19

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, June 17
|Montreal
practice 1
|1:55-3:00pm
|
|Montreal
practice 1
|1:55-3:00pm
|
|Montreal
practice 2
|4:55-6:00pm
|
|Montreal
practice 2
|4:55-6:00pm
|
|Bristol
qualifying 1
|8:00-9:30pm
|
|Berlin
|8:00-10:00pm
|
Saturday, June 18
|Lydden Hill
qualifying
|7:00-10:00am
|
|Montreal
practice 3
|12:55-2:00pm
|
|Montreal
practice 3
|12:55-2:00pm
|
|Mt. Morris
|1:00-5:00pm
|
|Montreal
qualifying
|3:55-5:00pm
|
|Montreal
qualifying
|3:55-5:00pm
|
|Knoxville
qualifying
|7:00-8:00pm
|
|Knoxville
race
|pre-race
8:00-9:00pm
9:00-11:00
race
|
|Pensacola
|8:00-10:00pm
|
|Bristol
qualifying 2
|11:00pm-
12:00am
|
Sunday, June 19
|Lydden Hill
race
|7:30-10:30am
|
|Canadian
GP
|12:30-1:55pm
pre-race
1:55-4:00pm
race
|
|Canadian
GP
|12:30-1:55pm
pre-race
1:55-4:00pm
race
|
|Germany
|1:30-3:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Bristol
finals
|3:00-6:00pm
|
|VIR
|8:00-10:00pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
Comments