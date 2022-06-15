F1 to race in Melbourne through 2035, F2 and F3 to join next year

The Australian Grand Prix will remain in Melbourne until at least 2035 after confirmation of a contract extension with Formula 1, with Formula 2 and Formula 3 to race there next season.

Melbourne’s original deal ran until 2025, meaning the extension is for a further 10 years from that date and will keep the race at Albert Park, That move comes following expressions of interest from Sydney to host the grand prix, with F1 keen to continue the success of the race in Victoria that attracted over 419,000 fans this year.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has overseen the new deal that will see Melbourne’s tenure as Australian GP host run to nearly 40 years, having taken over from Adelaide in 1996.

“I am delighted to confirm that Melbourne and the Albert Park circuit will continue to be on the Formula 1 calendar until 2035,” Domenicali said. “The race has always been a favorite for the fans, drivers and the teams and Melbourne is an incredible and vibrant international city that is a perfect match for our sport.

“This year we saw huge crowds and passionate fans at the grand prix, and we are very excited by the future in Australia as our sport continues to grow.

“I want to thank the Victorian Government, Daniel Andrews, Premier of Victoria and Martin Pakula, Minister for Tourism, Sport & Major Events for their tireless support for the event in Melbourne, as well as Andrew Westacott and Paul Little from the AGPC for making this already long-term partnership secure for the future. We are all looking forward to being back in Melbourne next season with all our fans.”

The long-term deal allows paddock and pit lane redevelopments to be carried out, while it also comes with news of the junior categories racing in Australia for the firs time from 2023 onwards.

“This is a sensational announcement that is simply great for Melbourne and Victoria,” Westacott added. “It builds on our rich motorsport history as well as Melbourne’s love of big sporting events and provides aspiration to the next generation of Aussie racing stars.

“We’re proud of our strong relationship with Formula 1 and together we will grow the sport in Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Everyone at the Australian Grand Prix Corporation looks forward to taking the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix to new levels over the course of the next 13 years.”

The date of next year’s race will be confirmed when F1 releases its first draft calendar for 2023, but it’s understood that it is unlikely Melbourne will return to its traditional slot as the season opener.