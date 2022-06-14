Vintage Indy machines wow Road America IndyCar crowd

The historic Vintage Indy field, including the 1968 Indianapolis 500 pole-winning Lotus 56 STP Turbine, returned for the third straight year as a companion event to the IndyCar Sonsio GP at Road America June 10-12. Spectators crowded around and through a separate paddock of 20 historic machines located just outside Turn 5 at the storied venue, and witnessed multiple on-track lapping sessions over three days.

Two-time Indianapolis winner Al Unser Jr., the Vintage Indy group’s brand ambassador, again served as the pace car driver of the Miles Ahead John Cooper Works MINI.

Next stop for Vintage Indy is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, June 16-19, in partnership with the SVRA Indy Speed Tour.

See more details at VintageMotorsport.com.