Aston's "chasing" starting to pay off - Vettel

Sebastian Vettel says Aston Martin is making consistent progress with its car as he capped off his most competitive weekend of the season so far with sixth place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Aston Martin struggled in the first few races of the season, with Vettel absent due to COVID and the team being the last of the ten constructors’ to score a point.

The four-time world champion held the team’s previous best result of the year with eighth place at Imola, but capped off back-to-back top tens with sixth in Baku, where he believes he could even have finished fifth but for a trip down an escape road when trying to overtake Esteban Ocon.

“I think overall sixth is really good, we’re really happy with the result,” Vettel said. “We had an amazing pit stop where we beat Mercedes with Lewis [Hamilton]. After that I think I was already past Esteban but then a bit late because I was sure he was going to battle for it and I wasn’t quite sure so I took the emergency lane and lost a lot of time.

“Without that time I think we could have had a battle for P5 on our hands but nevertheless I think it’s a really good result.”

Now eight races into the 2022 season, Vettel says the way Aston Martin is setting up its car is allowing the team to push its performance a little more.

“Absolutely, we’ve been chasing the limits of this car now a little bit more and it seems to pay off, but we need to also be realistic. I think this weekend we were a little bit stronger than [Alfa Romeo] Sauber, matching the Alpines, matching the AlphaTauris and then it puts us in a different ballpark.

“So I think we are overall very pleased and obviously for everyone in Silverstone back at base I think it’s a great result.”

And Vettel told Speed City Broadcasting that the more experience he gets with the 2022 car the more he’s able to extract from it on a personal level, after the strong result at a venue he scored a podium at last year.

“I think it was a good weekend all-in-all, solid points which is important to us, and I do like it round here.

“[A run of races] does help. We are also getting a little bit more experience with the car and where we can still find a little bit and fine-tune. We are waiting obviously now for the next round of bits but overall it’s a positive trend.”