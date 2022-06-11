VeeKay keeping his focus on racing while his future options percolate

Ed Carpenter Racing would love nothing more than to retain Rinus VeeKay. The problem for ECR is the team the young Dutchman has called home for the last three seasons is but one of a few suitors who are interested in securing the free agent’s services.

In addition to remaining with ECR, Arrow McLaren SP and Meyer Shank Racing are among the known possibilities for the 21-year-old, and with the season reaching the summer stretch where contract negotiations become a standard part of the job, VeeKay finds himself in a new and unusual scenario.

“It’s definitely something I’m not too familiar with,” he told RACER of racing without knowing where he’ll land in 2023. “So, for me, there’s more races to try to win this season, and I just need to focus and maximize every race I have. Especially after a not-great streak in May. So I really want to improve this, and you know, the better I do, the better my future will be. So if I just put my focus on my execution, things get easier for me in the future.”

Having hired Adrian Sussman to handle negotiations, VeeKay says leaving the meetings and conversations to a veteran driver manager has made his contract year easier to navigate.

“Of course, you can’t help to sometimes think about it, but that’s really Adrian’s thing,” he added. “I’m on the phone with him regularly, just talking about stuff that’s going on, but there’s still a long season to go. It’s crazy how early it still is in the season and how silly it is. There’s so much that can happen, and of course, I cannot negotiate with any team until August 1, so it just really comes down to putting my mind on driving until then.”

VeeKay turns 22 on September 11, date of the season finale in Monterey. He likes the idea of announcing where he’ll drive at some point during the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca weekend, if that proves possible.

“I’m not really planning a day or a time or dates where I want to have my future sorted, but ideally before the season ends, because you can change your perspective and change your view after the season,” he said. “So we’ll see what happens. But yes, Laguna is my birthday weekend, so that would be nice, but it’s not a requirement.”